The First Bite of the Holidays: Ghirardelli® Peppermint Bark Returns to Ignite the Holiday Spirit

The beloved seasonal treat is back, marking the unofficial start of the holidays for chocolate lovers everywhere.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company is delighted to welcome back its most iconic holiday treat: Peppermint Bark. As shelves begin to fill with this seasonal favorite, the countdown to the holidays has officially begun. And with National Peppermint Bark Day just around the corner on December 1, there's no sweeter time to unwrap the magic.

Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark

Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark is more than a seasonal indulgence — it's a signal that the holidays are here, and a taste that brings people together. Whether tucked into a stocking, shared over dessert, or savored in a quiet moment of celebration, it's the unmistakable flavor of the season.

"For so many of our fans, Peppermint Bark marks the moment the holidays truly begin," said Bobby Oliver, VP of Marketing at Ghirardelli. "It's more than a treat. It's a holiday tradition that brings joy, delight and that first spark of seasonal spirit."

Featuring layers of premium chocolate with refreshing peppermint, Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark remains a best-seller and seasonal staple. It's available in a range of formats, from individually wrapped squares to assorted holiday bags, and can be found at major retailers nationwide and at Ghirardelli.com , retailing for $7.29-$14.99.

This year, Ghirardelli is giving fans another reason to celebrate and be the star of any holiday party with the debut of its limited edition holiday sweater. Featuring cozy textures, festive red-and-white stripes, and multiple pockets that are perfectly sized to hold one SQUARE each of Peppermint Bark. The limited-edition sweater will be available for purchase on Ghirardelli.com this December, following an exclusive early giveaway on Instagram from November 28-30. Winners will be selected by random drawing from all eligible entries.

National Peppermint Bark Day, celebrated annually on December 1, honors the treat that has become a beloved holiday tradition. For longtime fans and new devotees alike, it's a delicious ritual that signals the start of the season, and a perfect moment to share the joy.

Celebrate the season with your first taste of Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark — the treat that makes the holidays A Bite Better™ — and join the festivities by following @Ghirardelli for product drops, giveaways, and holiday inspiration.

About The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Ghirardelli is passionate about quality bean-to-bar chocolate and all the ways its fans enjoy it. Founded in San Francisco in 1852, the company takes pride in producing premium chocolate products with the highest quality ingredients. Ghirardelli is one of the few large-scale U.S. chocolate companies that controls the entire manufacturing process, from cocoa bean sourcing and production to finished product. This approach, combined with Ghirardelli's proprietary bean blend and unique methods of roasting and processing, ensures customers are rewarded with the highest quality and richest products. Ghirardelli makes life A Bite Better™! For more information, visit Ghirardelli.com .

