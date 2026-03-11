Ghirardelli® Elevates Easter with a New Seasonal Flavor and the Return of Its Beloved Chocolate Bunny

Seasonal collection centers on a new cookie-studded bag flavor and the classic Milk Chocolate Hollow Bunny, crafted to bring Ghirardelli's signature quality to every Easter moment.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company is coming back with their special Easter Lineup of premium chocolate offerings. These standout items deliver the premium chocolate consumers already know and love, now in Easter formats designed to elevate every occasion — from the centerpiece moment to the finishing touch. Ghirardelli's signature richness and quality comes to Easter baskets, egg hunts, seasonal gifting, and festive gatherings nationwide. This Easter, Ghirardelli is welcoming the Easter season with the introduction of a new seasonal flavor, Milk Chocolate Cookie Bunnies, and the much-anticipated return of its iconic Milk Chocolate Hollow Bunny.

Ghirardelli Easter Collection

New to the lineup this year, the Milk Chocolate Cookie Bunnies ($11.29 / 5.8 oz) pair Ghirardelli's velvety milk chocolate with satisfying crunchy cookie pieces for a playful twist on a seasonal classic. Available in a festive bag format that's perfect for gifting and sharing, this new flavor is part of Ghirardelli's mission to bring the same premium quality fans love year-round to the Easter candy aisle.

"Spring is a time of c elebration and connection with loved ones, and our Easter collection is crafted to be part of those moments, whether it's the tradition of tucking a chocolate bunny into a basket or sharing a new favorite flavor," says Bobby Oliver, VP of Marketing at Ghirardelli. "This year, we're excited to introduce our Cookie Bunnies alongside the classics our fans look forward to every spring because we believe Easter deserves the same quality chocolate our fans enjoy all year long."

The new Cookie Bunnies join the returning Milk Chocolate Caramel Bunnies ($11.29 / 5.8 oz), filled with luscious, rich caramel — one of five distinct flat-back, bunny-shaped chocolates in this year's collection — and the classic Milk Chocolate Hollow Bunny ($6.99 / 3 oz), a springtime favorite for fans of all ages. From the iconic Hollow Bunny centerpiece to shareable Bunny Shaped Chocolate Bags, Ghirardelli offers a premium product range for every Easter occasion: gifting, basket-building, and beyond. Crafted with Ghirardelli's signature smooth, rich chocolate and wrapped in festive foil, the Hollow Bunny is the perfect centerpiece for Easter baskets, egg hunts, or a sweet personal indulgence.

Ghirardelli's 2026 Easter collection includes:

Milk Chocolate Cookie Bunnies Bag (NEW)

Milk Chocolate Caramel Bunnies Bag

Dark Sea Salt Caramel Bunnies Bag

Milk Sea Salt Caramel Bunnies Bag

Solid Milk Chocolate Bunnies Bag

Bunnies Assortment Bag

Spring Mini Squares Assortment Bag

Milk Chocolate Hollow Bunny

Milk Chocolate Caramel Bunny Gift

The full collection ranges from $6.99 to $14.99 and is available at major retailers nationwide and at ghirardelli.com.

With Easter Sunday falling on April 5, chocolate lovers are encouraged to explore Ghirardelli's full collection now before these limited-time offerings are gone. Ghirardelli Makes Easter a Bite Better™ — follow @Ghirardelli for more seasonal inspiration.

About The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Ghirardelli is passionate about quality bean-to-bar chocolate and all the ways its fans enjoy it. Founded in San Francisco in 1852, the company takes pride in producing premium chocolate products with the highest quality ingredients. Ghirardelli is one of the few large-scale U.S. chocolate companies that controls the entire manufacturing process, from cocoa bean sourcing and production to finished product. This approach, combined with Ghirardelli's proprietary bean blend and unique methods of roasting and processing, ensures customers are rewarded with the highest quality and richest products. Ghirardelli makes life A Bite Better™! For more information, visit ghirardelli.com.

Media Contact

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

212-999-5585

SOURCE Ghirardelli