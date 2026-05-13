Ghirardelli® Introduces Dubai Style Chocolate Strawberry Bliss, a Fresh Addition to Its Dubai Collection

The Dubai Style Chocolate Strawberry Bliss brings a seasonal twist to the now-iconic flavor combination. The Summer Sweet treat features fresh sliced strawberries layered with Ghirardelli's handmade hot fudge and its signature pistachio butter, kataifi, white chocolate, and sea salt blend, finished with whipped cream and barista chips.

The new Dubai Style Chocolate Strawberry Bliss joins the Dubai Style Chocolate Sundae (available in full size and now in mini), which layers vanilla ice cream with handmade hot fudge, pistachio butter and kataifi, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel SQUARE®.

"The Dubai Style Chocolate Sundae quickly became a standout for us last year, and the excitement from our guests made it clear that the indulgent sweet, salty & crunchy profile had lasting appeal," said Lacey Zane, Vice President of Restaurant & Retail at Ghirardelli Chocolate Company. "Dubai Style Chocolate Strawberry Bliss adds a fresh contrast that is light and refreshing while complementing the richness of handmade hot fudge. It's a perfect flavor pairing for the Summer season."

The Dubai Style Chocolate Strawberry Bliss and Sundaes are available now at Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shops nationwide, including locations in San Francisco, New York City, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Orlando, and more. The Strawberry Bliss is available while supplies last.

To find a participating location, visit ghirardelli.com/our-stores and follow @Ghirardelli on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content.

About The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Ghirardelli is passionate about quality bean-to-bar chocolate and all the ways its fans enjoy it. Founded in San Francisco in 1852, the company takes pride in producing premium chocolate products with the highest quality ingredients. Ghirardelli is one of the few large-scale U.S. chocolate companies that controls the entire manufacturing process, from cocoa bean sourcing and production to finished product. This approach, combined with Ghirardelli's proprietary bean blend and unique methods of roasting and processing, ensures customers are rewarded with the highest quality and richest products. Ghirardelli makes life A Bite Better™! For more information, visit ghirardelli.com.

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SOURCE Ghirardelli