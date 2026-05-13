Ghirardelli® Introduces Dubai Style Chocolate Strawberry Bliss, a Fresh Addition to Its Dubai Collection

News provided by

Ghirardelli

May 13, 2026, 08:30 ET

The new dessert joins the Dubai Style Chocolate Sundae, now a guest-favorite menu staple, at Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shops nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company today introduces the Dubai Style Chocolate Strawberry Bliss, a fresh, fruit-forward take on the viral Dubai chocolate sensation that has taken dessert culture by storm. Building on the runaway success of the Ghirardelli Dubai Style Chocolate Sundae, which sold out within hours of its debut and has become a nationwide favorite.

The Dubai Style Chocolate Strawberry Bliss brings a seasonal twist to the now-iconic flavor combination. The Summer Sweet treat features fresh sliced strawberries layered with Ghirardelli's handmade hot fudge and its signature pistachio butter, kataifi, white chocolate, and sea salt blend, finished with whipped cream and barista chips.

The new Dubai Style Chocolate Strawberry Bliss joins the Dubai Style Chocolate Sundae (available in full size and now in mini), which layers vanilla ice cream with handmade hot fudge, pistachio butter and kataifi, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel SQUARE®.

"The Dubai Style Chocolate Sundae quickly became a standout for us last year, and the excitement from our guests made it clear that the indulgent sweet, salty & crunchy  profile had lasting appeal," said Lacey Zane, Vice President of Restaurant & Retail at Ghirardelli Chocolate Company. "Dubai Style Chocolate Strawberry Bliss adds a fresh contrast that is light and refreshing while complementing the richness of handmade hot fudge. It's a perfect flavor pairing for the Summer season."

The Dubai Style Chocolate Strawberry Bliss and Sundaes are available now at Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shops nationwide, including locations in San Francisco, New York City, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Orlando, and more. The Strawberry Bliss is available while supplies last.

To find a participating location, visit ghirardelli.com/our-stores and follow @Ghirardelli on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content.

About The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company
Ghirardelli is passionate about quality bean-to-bar chocolate and all the ways its fans enjoy it. Founded in San Francisco in 1852, the company takes pride in producing premium chocolate products with the highest quality ingredients. Ghirardelli is one of the few large-scale U.S. chocolate companies that controls the entire manufacturing process, from cocoa bean sourcing and production to finished product. This approach, combined with Ghirardelli's proprietary bean blend and unique methods of roasting and processing, ensures customers are rewarded with the highest quality and richest products. Ghirardelli makes life A Bite Better™! For more information, visit ghirardelli.com.

Media Contact
5W Public Relations
[email protected]
212-999-5585

SOURCE Ghirardelli

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

GHIRARDELLI CHOCOLATE COMPANY RECALLS POWDERED BEVERAGE MIXES BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK

GHIRARDELLI CHOCOLATE COMPANY RECALLS POWDERED BEVERAGE MIXES BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK

Ghirardelli Chocolate Company of San Leandro, California is voluntarily recalling certain powdered beverage mixes because they have the potential to...
Ghirardelli® Sweetens The Baking Aisle For Milk Chocolate Fans with All-New Milk Chocolate Chip Brownie Mix

Ghirardelli® Sweetens The Baking Aisle For Milk Chocolate Fans with All-New Milk Chocolate Chip Brownie Mix

The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company is welcoming milk chocolate to its beloved brownie lineup for the first time with the introduction of its all-new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

Retail

Retail

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics