Ghirardelli's first premium milk chocolate brownie flavor makes a delectable debut to baking aisles this spring.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company is welcoming milk chocolate to its beloved brownie lineup for the first time with the introduction of its all-new Milk Chocolate Chip Brownie Mix. Satisfying the craving for a creamier and sweeter chocolate, the mix features rich cocoa notes, smooth milk chocolate chips and a touch of vanilla, baking into irresistible brownies with a fudgy center and perfectly crisp edges.

Ghirardelli® Sweetens The Baking Aisle For Milk Chocolate Fans with All-New Milk Chocolate Chip Brownie Mix

Just as spring ushers in a season of gathering, Ghirardelli's premium Milk Chocolate Chip Brownie Mix is a delicious addition to any occasion that calls for something sweet and shareable. The new mix offers a decadent, crowd-pleasing flavor that milk chocolate lovers — and loyal Ghirardelli dark chocolate fans — will be eager to bake.

"Delivering an indulgent experience to our customers has always been at the heart of what we do, and we wanted to create a brownie mix that gives milk chocolate lovers a batch of their own to enjoy," said David Dulyx, Vice President of Licensing and Professional Products Division for Ghirardelli. "We reimagined our beloved brownie recipe with the silky-sweet, craveable flavor of milk chocolate and we can't wait for fans to get a taste this spring."

Made with Ghirardelli milk chocolate chips, the 17-oz. brownie pouch requires only water, oil, and an egg to make an 8X8-inch pan of ultra-rich, moist, and chewy brownies delivering indulgence in every bite. Perfect for elevating your next spring gathering dessert spread, this mix is an effortless way to earn a few extra brownie points.

Starting at $4.25, Ghirardelli's Milk Chocolate Chip Brownie Mix is currently available at H-E-B, the Kroger Family of Stores, including Ralphs and Fred Meyer, and will be available at Target and other participating retailers nationwide later this spring.

About The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Ghirardelli is passionate about quality bean-to-bar chocolate and all the ways its fans enjoy it. Founded in San Francisco in 1852, the company takes pride in producing premium chocolate products with the highest quality ingredients. Ghirardelli is one of the few large-scale U.S. chocolate companies that controls the entire manufacturing process, from cocoa bean sourcing and production to finished product. This approach, combined with Ghirardelli's proprietary bean blend and unique methods of roasting and processing, ensures customers are rewarded with the highest quality and richest products. Ghirardelli makes life A Bite Better™! For more information, visit Ghirardelli.com.

SOURCE Ghirardelli