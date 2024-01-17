Ghirardelli® Plays Matchmaker and Combines Brownie with Cookie in New Bar Mix

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevating dessert with premium chocolate is a Ghirardelli® specialty so it's only natural the chocolatier would bring together two of America's most beloved chocolatey desserts – cookie and brownie – for a decadent new Brownie Cookie Bar Mix. Just in time for Valentine's Day, the new mix celebrates the perfect pairing of brownie and cookie and brings the craftsmanship, rich-taste and indulgence of Ghirardelli into the kitchens of home bakers.

The mix combines rich, fudgy brownies with chocolate chip cookies loaded with premium Ghirardelli chocolate chips made from high-quality cocoa beans for a decadent chocolate taste in every bite. Convenient and simple to make anytime, just add butter, water, oil and an egg to the mix, place into an 8x8 pan and bake as directed.

"Why choose one when you can have both? Home bakers have been hacking "brookie" recipes for some time, so we knew with our fan favorite brownie and chocolate chip cookie mixes, we were the right brand to play matchmaker and officially bring the two together," says Megan Wright, Marketing Director of Ghirardelli. "Combining two favorites in one mix, the rich chocolate brownie layer topped with chocolate chip cookie creates a delicious dessert and delectable treat for any occasion."

Ghirardelli Brownie Cookie Bar Mix (SRP: $3.99) is now available nationwide at Walmart with additional distribution at Kroger beginning in February. The mix is available in 16.5oz packages containing one brownie pouch and one cookie pouch, yielding an 8x8 pan of brownie cookie bars.

For more information about Ghirardelli products, visit www.ghirardelli.com.

About Ghirardelli

Ghirardelli strives to create the finest chocolate products from bean to bar that delight and satisfy its consumers.  Founded in 1852 and now a part of the Lindt & Sprüngli group, the global leader in premium chocolate, Ghirardelli is passionate about producing consistently excellent chocolate products with high quality ingredients.  Ghirardelli takes pride in the manufacturing process, from cocoa bean sourcing and production to finished product.  Ghirardelli's proprietary bean blend and unique methods of roasting and processing contribute to the quality, craftsmanship, and flavor of their chocolate products.  Ghirardelli Makes Life A Bite Better! For more information, visit https://www.ghirardelli.com/about-ghirardelli.

