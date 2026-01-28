Ghirardelli Reimagines Valentine's Day with Return of Chocolockets to Celebrate 'Perfect Pairs'

Beloved limited-edition treat returns with a matching lockets for both halves of your perfect pair

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Ghirardelli Chocolate Company is redefining the holiday with the return of its viral gift, the Chocolocket. This year, there are two Chocolockets in each gift, designed to be shared with your perfect pair.

That idea comes to life through Perfect Pairs Day, a celebration of the meaningful connections in our lives, from romantic partners to the people who make every day better—work besties, pickleball partners, brunch buddies, squadmates, travel twins, and more.

Ghirardelli Chocolocket

"The Chocolocket is our playful tribute to all the perfect pairs in our lives, whether that's best friends, siblings, coworkers, or romantic partners," said Bobby Oliver, Ghirardelli's VP of Marketing. "Just like Ghirardelli chocolate and caramel, moments are simply better when they're shared with your perfect pair."

The Chocolocket is a custom-crafted 14K gold-plated locket created to hold one mini GHIRARDELLI® SQUARES® inside. Designed to resemble GHIRARDELLI®'s iconic gold-foil wrapped chocolate SQUARES, the whimsical keepsake is both a gift and an indulgent treat meant to be shared with someone special. Each pair arrives packaged with a bag of mini Ghirardelli SQUARES®, reinforcing the idea that great moments are meant to be enjoyed together.

Launching exclusively at Chocolocket.com , this year's edition comes as a matching pair of Chocolockets: one for you, one for the other half of your perfect pair. Whether it's a soulmate, best friend, sibling, or coworker, Ghirardelli is encouraging fans to celebrate the people who make life sweeter.

Each pair arrives in a heart-shaped tin with a personalized message celebrating your perfect pair—Soulmates, Work Besties, Pickleball Partners, Brunch Buddies, Dinner Dates, Squadmates, Travel Twins, and more.

This limited-edition set will be available starting February 10th at Chocolocket.com, while quantities last. Each set includes two Chocolockets and chocolate to enjoy together, with shipping included. Limit one set per household.

About The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Ghirardelli is passionate about quality bean-to-bar chocolate and all the ways its fans enjoy it. Founded in San Francisco in 1852, the company takes pride in producing premium chocolate products with the highest quality ingredients. Ghirardelli is one of the few large-scale U.S. chocolate companies that controls the entire manufacturing process, from cocoa bean sourcing and production to finished product. This approach, combined with Ghirardelli's proprietary bean blend and unique methods of roasting and processing, ensures customers are rewarded with the highest quality and richest products. Ghirardelli makes life A Bite Better™! For more information, visit ghirardelli.com .

