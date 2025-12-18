Ghirardelli Unveils New Santa Barbara Shop Bringing Sweetness to the California Coast

The new coastal location brings Ghirardelli's iconic chocolate experiences to Santa Barbara's historic State Street

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Ghirardelli Chocolate Company is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening Celebration of its newest storefront in beautiful Santa Barbara. This milestone marks the brand's 19th Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop in California expanding more of its beloved chocolate and ice cream magic throughout the Golden State.

To celebrate the debut of its new coastal storefront, Ghirardelli will host a soft opening on December 20, inviting guests in for an early taste of the treats that have made the brand a worldwide classic, including rich, handcrafted hot fudge, world-famous sundaes layered with premium ice cream, and iconic chocolate squares.

The official Grand Opening Celebration and ribbon cutting will take place on January 22, 2025, from 3:00–5:00 PM PST, with the ceremony beginning at 3:15 PM. The first 100 guests in line will receive a complimentary Ghirardelli World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae to mark the occasion. Following the grand opening, guests can enjoy a Mini World Famous Sundae for just $5 from 4 PM to close (10 PM).With a purchase of $30 or more, guests will receive a free exclusive Ghirardelli tote bag, available while supplies last.

"We couldn't be more delighted to open our new storefront along the sunny, scenic State Street in Santa Barbara," says Lacey Zane, Vice President of Restaurant & Retail at Ghirardelli Chocolate Company. "We're excited to plant roots in this beautiful community, creating a place to gather with friends and family over an ice cream sundae or enjoy a sweet treat while on vacation. With Ghirardelli's rich history in California, this beautiful location on Santa Barbara's State Street is the perfect place for us to expand our vision of Making Life a Bite Better for our guests, and we can't wait to welcome them here soon."

The Santa Barbara store will offer a decadent menu featuring their World-Famous Hot Fudge Sundae, plus 26+ signature specialty treats, including:

Dubai -Style Hot Fudge Sundae

-Style Hot Fudge Sundae Peppermint Bark Sundae and Peppermint Hot Cocoa (available through January 20)

Strawberry Passion Hot Fudge Sundae

Classic Hot Cocoa with Milk Chocolate Caramel SQUARE

Sweet Treats (chocolate brownie, chocolate chip cookie, dipped strawberry)

And more!

The new Santa Barbara store blends Ghirardelli's heritage with its coastal surroundings, subtly nodding to the original Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco through signature blue-and-white details and historic imagery. Designed as a beautiful, comfortable space to relax and enjoy a treat any time of day, the store features inviting indoor and outdoor seating, including a breezy enclosed patio, cozy benches, and intimate bistro tables—creating an atmosphere that feels both timeless and welcoming for the community.

The opening of this new location truly underscores Ghirardelli's Purpose of "Making Life A Bite Better" by delivering delightful treats and unforgettable experiences to communities across the country. Ghirardelli continues to bring its signature indulgences to more neighborhoods, from World Famous Hot Fudge Sundaes to rich shakes and cozy hot cocoa. With every new shop, Ghirardelli sprinkles a little more sweetness into local communities, giving more people the chance to savor its iconic chocolate and create warm, memory-making moments together. To celebrate being part of the Santa Barbara community, locals & students will receive a local discount of 15% off their entire purchase, with the offer valid until further notice, making anytime the perfect time to savor a classic Hot Fudge Sundae or enjoy our Signature SQUARES Gifts!

For the Grand Opening Celebration event information and new California location details, please visit https://www.ghirardelli.com/our-stores#southerncalifornia

About The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

As the longest continually operating chocolatier in America, Ghirardelli has delighted consumers with new chocolate experiences for nearly two centuries. Founded in San Francisco in 1852, the company takes pride in producing premium chocolate products with the highest quality ingredients. At Ghirardelli, we pride ourselves on making quality chocolate so delicious from bean to-bar" and is one of the few large-scale U.S. chocolate companies that controls the entire manufacturing process, from cocoa bean sourcing and production to finished product. This approach, combined with Ghirardelli's proprietary bean blend and unique methods of roasting and processing, ensures customers are rewarded with the highest quality and richest products. Ghirardelli Makes Life A Bite Better™!

For more information, visit https://www.ghirardelli.com/about-ghirardelli.

