G.H.Mumm Launches The Cloupe™ - Glassware Challenging Drinking Conventions in the Champagne Category
Nov 22, 2019, 12:37 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, G.H.Mumm invites consumers to challenge convention and feel empowered to break with tradition, starting with the introduction of G.H.Mumm's newest disruptive innovation 'The Cloupe™'. The trademarked Cloupe™ is an innovative hybrid between a flute and coupe glass, drawing from the Maison's rich, disruptive history. Emblazoned with the iconic, indented red sash, this innovative glassware boldly aims to modernize the Champagne drinking experience with the legendary liquid of G.H.Mumm. To find out how to purchase your own Cloupe™, visit Drinks & Co. here or follow @GHMumm_US to learn more ways to champagne differently with our exciting new glassware: https://www.drinksandco.us/collections/g-h-mumm/products/g-h-mumm-cloupe
ABOUT G.H.MUMM CHAMPAGNE:
G.H. Mumm is part of Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouët, the prestigious cognac and champagne business of Pernod Ricard, the world's n°2 in wines and spirits . With its distinguished heritage dating back to 1827, G.H. Mumm is the leading international champagne House in France and third worldwide*. Mumm Grand Cordon pays tribute to the iconic red sash – indented in the glass as part of a whole series of innovations. In November 2018, the legendary liquid of G.H.Mumm Grand Cordon Brut received a 90 pt. rating by Wine Spectator. The revolutionary bottle is the perfect embodiment of the spirit of the House associated with audacious challenges and ground-breaking endeavors. * IWSR 2016
For more information, please visit www.mumm.com or follow on Instagram at @ghmumm_us.
SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA
