GHOST® Rings the Bell in New Official & Exclusive Energy Drink Partnership with the Phillies, Bringing Its Feel-Good Energy to Citizens Bank Park

PHILADELPHIA, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Phillies and GHOST® are teaming up to bring even more energy to the club's electrifying fanbase in a new partnership that is the first of its kind in the major leagues.

The multi-year collaboration features GHOST®, a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel, as the first ever "Official & Exclusive Energy Drink" of the Phillies.

GHOST® Rings the Bell in New Official & Exclusive Energy Drink Partnership with the Phillies Citizens Bank Park will serve a variety of GHOST® ENERGY flavors, including Original 'OG', Orange Cream and Tropical Mango, at concession stands and grab and go kiosks throughout the ballpark.

As part of the partnership, GHOST® will fuel fans with its feel-good energy drink during home games at Citizens Bank Park, serving a variety of its flavors, including Original 'OG', Orange Cream and Tropical Mango, at concession stands and grab and go kiosks throughout the ballpark. In addition, GHOST® will be served as a backbar mixer and available as an exclusive GHOST® Energy signature cocktail drink, with other highlights including fan samplings and special events throughout the season.

Recognizing the importance of giving the topic of mental health prominence, GHOST® will also be the new presenting sponsor for the team's "Strike Out the Stigma" initiative to support healthy life habits and mental health awareness, featuring monthly pregame Theme Night events that bring important conversations surrounding mental health to the forefront. The new "Strike Out the Stigma" partnership will launch on Saturday, May 4, during Mental Health Awareness Month and will focus on mental health in sports with guest speakers from the Phillies and San Francisco Giants. To further bring awareness to mental health in sports, players for the first time will wear "Never Fightin' Alone" t-shirts during that day's batting practice.

"As a life-long Phillies fan born and raised in West Chester, PA, it doesn't get any better than this. However, this partnership goes far beyond the hometown connection," said Ryan Hughes, Co-Founder and CMO of GHOST®. "GHOST® as a brand, has ascended in the energy category by staying true to who we are and doubling down on authenticity. From our products to our partnerships, we strive to only hit home runs and if there is anything this team can get behind, it's just that. We couldn't be more proud to partner with an organization and fanbase that truly embodies the work hard, play hard mantra as much as we do!"

"We are extremely excited to officially welcome GHOST®, one of the fastest growing performance energy drinks in the world, to the Phillies family," said Jackie Cuddeback, Phillies Senior Vice President of Partnership Sales, Suite Sales and Corporate Marketing. "Our new synergy with GHOST® is the perfect blend of sports and culture that will undoubtedly have an impact well beyond the game, as together, we also aim to make a difference in mental health awareness, letting our fans know that they are 'Never Fightin' Alone'."

GHOST® will also have a prominent presence at Phillies home games starting on Friday, May 3, with signage at various locations including behind home plate and in the Phillies dugout at Citizens Bank Park.

In addition, the new alliance will lean into the lifestyle and culture of the sport by designating GHOST® as the Presenting Partner of Phillies Arrivals on @Phillies social media channels, highlighting players as they arrive for game day throughout the season.

About GHOST ®

GHOST® is a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel. GHOST® is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships, and authentic collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands, including OREO®, Chips Ahoy!®, Sour Patch Kids®, Sonic® Drive-In, Warheads®, Swedish Fish® and Welch's®. GHOST® products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com, and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram, X, TikTok, or Twitch.

CONTACTS:

Deb Rinaldi, Phillies, 267-408-9545, [email protected]

Alessandra Luckey, GHOST Energy ([email protected] / 818-478-0530).

