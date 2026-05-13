GHX Announces 2025 GHXcellence Award Winners

News provided byGlobal Healthcare Exchange (GHX)
May 13, 2026, 12:00 ET
Annual Awards Honor Organizations and Individuals Advancing the Business of Healthcare
NEW ORLEANS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today celebrated the recipients of its annual GHXcellence Awards at GHX Summit, currently underway in New Orleans, LA. The awards recognize organizations and individuals who are leading with purpose, strengthening the foundation of healthcare, and building more resilient, patient-centered supply chains.
"Our 2025 GHXcellence Award winners represent what it means to lead with both conviction and courage at a time when healthcare is being fundamentally reshaped," said Tina Vatanka Murphy, President and CEO of GHX. "They're not just advancing innovation or operational excellence—they are helping redesign how this system works. By strengthening connections across the supply chain and reducing friction that has long existed, they are building a more resilient, more intelligent and more patient-centered foundation for care. We are proud to recognize their leadership and the example they set for what's possible across our industry."
Organizational Award Winners
Collaboration & Partnership
Corewell Health
Elevating the Clinically Integrated Supply Chain
Beth Israel Lahey Health
Operational Excellence in Healthcare Supply Chain
- Provider: UPMC
- Supplier: Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company
Innovation in Healthcare Supply Chain
Cleveland Clinic
Sustainability in the Healthcare Supply Chain
Stanford Medicine
Individual Award Winners
Supply Chain Leadership – Provider
Jason Moulding
Chief Supply Chain Officer, MultiCare Health System
Supply Chain Leadership – Supplier
Carlene Meyer
Senior Operations Manager, E-commerce, Customer Support, KARL STORZ
Merit-Based Awards: Organizations
Providers of the Year
- Large: Loma Linda University Health
- Medium: San Antonio Regional Hospital
- Small: Contra Costa Health Services
- Canadian: Health PEI
Suppliers of the Year
- Large: Johnson & Johnson
- Medium: Olympus Corporation Americas
- Canadian: Medline Canada Corporation
Winners of the merit-based awards were evaluated based on 2025 GHX performance metrics. Winners in all other award categories were nomination-based and selected by a committee of leading healthcare influencers and GHX executives.
About GHX
Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) is reimagining how healthcare works by powering a more intelligent, resilient and connected supply chain. Through AI-driven automation, cloud-based solutions and intelligent decision support, GHX helps healthcare organizations increase operational agility, reduce unnecessary spend and improve outcomes. For more than 25 years, GHX has been a trusted partner across the healthcare ecosystem—from providers and suppliers to distributors and government agencies—working to remove billions in waste and strengthen the economic foundation of care delivery. Learn more about GHX's platform and insights at www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub.
Media Contact:
Greta Gustafson, Highwire
[email protected]
SOURCE Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX)
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