GHX Announces 2025 Millennium Club Honorees

Healthcare leaders recognized for advancing supply chain automation and helping drive the next era of digital and AI-enabled healthcare supply chains

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today announced the 2025 Millennium Club honorees, recognizing healthcare providers and suppliers that are helping lead the industry's transition toward a more automated, connected and resilient supply chain.

The Millennium Club honors organizations that have automated more than one million supply chain transactions annually through GHX, demonstrating a sustained commitment to digital transformation that helps improve operational efficiency, data accuracy and supply chain visibility across the healthcare ecosystem.

"Healthcare is entering a new era where automation, data and AI are fundamentally changing how work gets done across the supply chain," said Tina Vatanka Murphy, President and CEO of GHX. "By digitizing transactions at scale, Millennium Club honorees are helping build the data-driven foundation required for a more resilient, intelligent healthcare supply chain."

This year's honorees reflect a sustained commitment to automation and digital connectivity, demonstrating how leading organizations are building the foundation for supply chains capable of supporting the next era of healthcare innovation.

As healthcare organizations increasingly explore artificial intelligence and predictive analytics, the automation and data connectivity championed by Millennium Club members are becoming even more important. By digitizing high-volume supply chain transactions, these organizations are helping generate the clean, structured data needed to power emerging AI-driven capabilities and more intelligent decision-making across healthcare operations.

2025 Millennium Club Honorees

Providers:

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, FL)

Advocate Health (Charlotte, NC)

Ardent Health (Nashville, TN)

Alberta Health Services (Edmonton, AB)

Allina Health (Minneapolis, MN)

Ascension Health (St. Louis, MO)

Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge, MA)

Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati, OH)

CHRISTUS Health (Dallas, TX)

Community Health Systems (Franklin, TN)

Cleveland Clinic Foundation (Cleveland, OH)

CommonSpirit Health (Englewood, CO)

Corewell Health (Grand Rapids, MI)

Duke University Health System (Durham, NC)

Endeavor Health (Evanston, IL)

Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, NJ)

Hartford HealthCare (Hartford, CT)

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, TN)

HealthPartners, Inc. (Bloomington, MN)

Henry Ford Health (Detroit, MI)

Indiana University Health (Indianapolis, IN)

Jefferson Health System (Philadelphia, PA)

M Health Fairview (Minneapolis, MN)

Mass General Brigham (Boston, MA)

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN)

Medical University Hospital Authority (Charleston, SC)

MedStar Health (Nottingham, MD)

Mercy (Saint Louis, MO)

Mohawk Medbuy Corporation (Burlington, ON)

Montefiore Health System (Tarrytown, NY)

Mount Sinai Health System (New York, NY)

MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, WA)

New York City Health + Hospital Corporation (New York, NY)

NewYork-Presbyterian (New York, NY)

Northwell Health (Great Neck, NY)

Novant Health (Winston-Salem, NC)

NYU Langone Health (New York, NY)

Ochsner Health (New Orleans, LA)

OhioHealth Corporation (Columbus, OH)

Ohio State University (Columbus, OH)

Penn Medicine (Philadelphia, PA)

Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta, GA)

Providence Health and Services (Renton, WA)

RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, NJ)

Scripps Health (San Diego, CA)

Sentara Health (Norfolk, VA)

SSM Health (Saint Louis, MO)

Stanford Health Care (Stanford, CA)

Sutter Health (Sacramento, CA)

Texas Health Resources (Arlington, TX)

The Methodist Hospital DBA Houston Methodist (Houston, TX)

The University of North Carolina Health Care System (Durham, NC)

Trinity Health System (Livonia, MI)

UC Health (Aurora, CO)

UChicago Medicine (Chicago, IL)

UCSF Health (San Francisco, CA)

UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville, FL)

UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, IA)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (King of Prussia, PA)

University of Washington Medicine (Seattle, WA)

UPMC (Pittsburgh, PA)

UVA Health (Charlottesville, VA)

Vanderbilt Health (Nashville, TN)

WellSpan Health (York, PA)

West Virginia University Health System (Morgantown, WV)

Yale New Haven Health System (New Haven, CT)

Suppliers:

Abbott Laboratories (Chicago, IL)

B. Braun Medical Inc. (Bethlehem, PA)

Baxter International Inc. (Deerfield, IL)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (Franklin Lakes, NJ)

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA)

Cardinal Health (Dublin, OH)

Cencora (Conshohocken, PA)

Concordance Healthcare Solutions (Tiffin, OH)

CONMED Corporation (Largo, FL)

Cook Medical LLC (Bloomington, IN)

Cordis (Miami, FL)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (Irvine, CA)

Henry Shein, Inc. (Melville, NY)

Hologic, Inc (Marlborough, MA)

Integra Lifesciences Corporation (Princeton, NJ)

Intuitive Surgical (Sunnyvale, CA)

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, NJ)

McKesson Corporation (Irving, TX)

Medline Industries, Inc (Northfield, IL)

Medtronic (Minneapolis, MN)

Merit Medical – North America (South Jordan, UT)

ODP Business Solutions (Boca Raton, FL)

Olympus Corporation Americas (Center Valley, PA)

Owens & Minor (Glen Allen, VA)

Performance Health Supply, LLC (Downers Grove, IL)

Sarnova HC, LLC (Dublin, OH)

Smith & Nephew (Andover, MA)

Staples (Framingham, MA)

STERIS (Mentor, OH)

Stryker Corporation (Kalamazoo, MI)

Teleflex Incorporated (Wayne, PA)

Terumo Americas Holdings, Inc. (Somerset, NJ)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Waltham, MA)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (Lake Forest, IL)

Zimmer Biomet (Warsaw, IN)

Recognizing industry leadership at GHX Summit 2026

The 2025 Millennium Club honorees will be celebrated at the 2026 GHX Summit, GHX's annual gathering of healthcare supply chain leaders and innovators. The event will bring together providers, suppliers and industry partners to share insights, explore emerging technologies and spotlight organizations helping advance the future of the healthcare supply chain.

Join Us at GHX Summit 2026

To learn more about GHX Summit 2026 and reserve your spot, visit the website at www.ghxsummit.com.

For more information on this award, please visit our dedicated page, Millennium Club | GHX.

About GHX

Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) is reimagining how healthcare works by powering a more intelligent, resilient and connected supply chain. Through AI-driven automation, cloud-based solutions and intelligent decision support, GHX helps healthcare organizations increase operational agility, reduce unnecessary spend and improve outcomes. For more than 25 years, GHX has been a trusted partner across the healthcare ecosystem—from providers and suppliers to distributors and government agencies—working to remove billions in waste and strengthen the economic foundation of care delivery. Learn more about GHX's platform and insights at www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub.

Media Contact:

Greta Gustafson, Highwire

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX)