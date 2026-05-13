GHX Launches Orchestration Platform to Help Healthcare Supply Chain Leaders Sense, Decide and Act Faster

New connected intelligence orchestration layer and VibeGHX co-design event aim to reduce workflow debt and help providers and suppliers redesign the hardest work in healthcare supply chain

NEW ORLEANS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), a leading platform for smarter, more resilient supply chains, has announced the launch of a new AI-powered orchestration layer that is ushering in the next generation of GHX. This new connected intelligence is designed to help providers and suppliers sense disruption earlier, coordinate decisions faster and act before disruption impacts care across the healthcare supply chain.

The announcement was made at GHX Summit in New Orleans, where healthcare supply chain leaders from across provider and supplier organizations are gathering to address one of the industry's most urgent challenges: how to build a more intelligent, resilient and connected healthcare supply chain.

Healthcare organizations are operating in a moment of rising complexity. Care is more distributed. Cost pressures are intensifying. Disruption is more frequent. And teams across the industry are carrying too much manual work created by disconnected systems, fragmented data and processes that were never designed for today's pace of care.

GHX calls this workflow debt: the rework, exception chasing, manual reconciliation and endless coordination required simply to keep the system moving.

"Healthcare supply chain teams are doing extraordinary work every day. But heroic effort cannot be the operating model for the future of healthcare," said Tina Vatanka Murphy, President and CEO of GHX. "The opportunity now is not simply to automate more work. It is to remove work that never should have existed in the first place — so providers and suppliers can act sooner, decide with more confidence and protect care before disruption reaches the patient."

Built on the GHX network, the new orchestration layer aims to connect data, intelligence and workflow automation across provider and supplier trading partners. With these tools, the GHX platform is strategically positioned to help the network sense signals of disruption, decide with the right context, act across shared workflows and learn as more actions are taken across the network.

The new orchestration layer builds on the foundations established through GHX ResiliencyAI, an intelligence layer unveiled in 2025 to help healthcare organizations better anticipate and respond to supply disruption and backorders. Lessons learned from prioritizing clinically impactful shortages, surfacing potential substitution options and coordinating response workflows across providers and suppliers helped shape the broader orchestration approach just announced.

This next generation GHX platform will deliver agentic orchestration with partner collaboration to build supply chain resiliency through:

Industry Data Alignment aligns item attributes and contract pricing across partners, helping streamline workflows, improve accuracy and provide earlier visibility into disruptions.

aligns item attributes and contract pricing across partners, helping streamline workflows, improve accuracy and provide earlier visibility into disruptions. Bill-Only Automation connects supplier inventory and provider EHR data to better reconcile procedures before PO creation, improving charge capture and accelerating payment to automate this highly manual workflow.

connects supplier inventory and provider EHR data to better reconcile procedures before PO creation, improving charge capture and accelerating payment to automate this highly manual workflow. DSO Intelligence brings invoice, ERP and payment signals together in a single view, supporting earlier risk detection and a shared source of truth for providers and suppliers.

More than 600 provider organizations are already using GHX capabilities to improve visibility and performance across the healthcare supply chain. Recent examples include UW Medicine, which moved from #41 in the Perfect Order top 50 to the top six, and Roche, which eliminated workflow debt across more than 20,000 transactions, returning thousands of hours to its teams.

GHX also announced VibeGHX, a new, industry-wide, co-design event launching this summer where providers, suppliers and cross-functional healthcare leaders will work with GHX to reimagine the orchestration of the hardest workflows in healthcare supply chain.

VibeGHX is designed to help organizations, regardless of size and resources, move beyond optimizing today's processes and instead start with the outcomes they want to create.

"The next chapter is not about automating the old system," Murphy said. "It is about redesigning it. With VibeGHX, we are inviting customers to bring together supply chain, clinical, finance and operations leaders to ask a more courageous question: if we were designing this work from scratch today, what would we build differently?"

The launch of the orchestration layer across the GHX platform and VibeGHX reflects GHX's broader strategy to help the healthcare supply chain move from reactive coordination to intelligent orchestration — reducing unnecessary work, improving resilience and helping providers and suppliers collaborate with greater speed and clarity.

"The future of healthcare supply chain will not be built by one company," Murphy added. "It will be built by this community — by the people who understand the work, live the complexity and are ready to redesign what no longer serves care."

About GHX

Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) is reimagining how healthcare works by powering a more intelligent, resilient and connected supply chain. Through AI-driven automation, cloud-based solutions and intelligent decision support, GHX helps healthcare organizations increase operational agility, reduce unnecessary spend and improve outcomes. For more than 25 years, GHX has been a trusted partner across the healthcare ecosystem—from providers and suppliers to distributors and government agencies—working to remove billions in waste and strengthen the economic foundation of care delivery. Learn more about GHX's platform and insights at www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub.

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Greta Gustafson, Highwire

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SOURCE Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX)