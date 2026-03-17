GHX Celebrates Healthcare's Top Performers with 2025 Supply Chains of Distinction Award

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today announced the recipients of its 2025 Supply Chains of Distinction Award, recognizing hospitals and health systems across North America that achieved top-tier supply chain performance during the 2025 calendar year.

The Supply Chains of Distinction Award honors GHX-Exchange connected provider organizations that demonstrate best-in-class execution of "Perfect Order" metrics, a comprehensive measure of supply chain performance spanning order accuracy, automation, invoice precision and payment efficiency.

The recognized organizations are not only optimizing transactions but also building more resilient, intelligent supply chains that are aimed at strengthening the operational backbone of organizations delivering high-quality patient care. This year's winners will be honored at GHX Summit 2026, taking place May 11-14 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

"At a time when healthcare faces increasing cost pressure, workforce constraints and ongoing supply chain fragility, these organizations are proving that operational excellence is both possible and essential," said Tina Vatanka Murphy, President and CEO of GHX. "By embracing automation, trusted data and AI-enabled insights, they are setting a new standard for supply chain leadership, strengthening resiliency, advancing financial sustainability and helping support efforts to enable better patient care at a lower cost. In doing so, they are helping shape a healthcare system that is more agile, more transparent and better prepared for the challenges ahead."

Raising the Bar for Supply Chain Excellence

The 2025 recipients represent the top 25 performers by transaction volume across three organizational segments: Small, Medium and Large. Segment placement reflects GHX Exchange transaction volume rather than hospital size or bed count, enabling more comparable performance benchmarking across providers. GHX also recognizes the top five performers among Canadian provider organizations, whose results in Perfect Order metrics reflect strong operational execution within Canada's healthcare system. These organizations are honored as Supply Chains of Distinction recipients without segmentation by transaction volume.

Each organization achieved leading Perfect Order performance, reflecting disciplined process execution and a strong commitment to digital adoption.

Perfect Order performance measures how effectively an organization automates and optimizes processes from purchase order through invoice and payment. GHX customers have near real-time visibility into this performance through the Supply Chain Analytics dashboard within the GHX platform, enabling continuous improvement and more data-driven decision-making.

2025 Supply Chains of Distinction Recipients

Small

Blanchard Valley Health System (Findlay, OH)

Carteret Health Care (Morehead City, NC)

Children's Hospital of Orange County (Orange, CA)

Connecticut Children's Medical Center (Hartford, CT)

Contra Costa Health (Martinez, CA)

Ellis Medicine (Schenectady, NY)

Emory Healthcare (Atlanta, GA)

Erie County Medical Center (Buffalo, NY)

Front Porch (Glendale, CA)

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (Towson, MD)

Huntington Hospital (Pasadena, CA)

Inspirity Health Partners (Rochester, MN)

Lincoln Surgical Center, LLC (Lincoln, NE)

Nassau Health Care Corporation (East Meadow, NY)

North Oaks Medical Center (Hammond, LA)

Patient First (Glen Allen, VA)

Polyclinic (Seattle, WA)

Saint Francis Medical Center (Cape Girardeau, MO)

San Francisco Department of Public Health (San Francisco, CA)

Southeast Georgia Health System (Brunswick, GA)

Southwest General Health Center (Cleveland, OH)

The Brooklyn Hospital Center (Brooklyn, NY)

The University of Toledo (Toledo, OH)

TJ Regional Health (Glasgow, KY)

UAB Health Services Foundation (Birmingham, AL)

Medium

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago (Chicago, IL)

Baptist Health (Montgomery, AL)

Children's of Alabama (Birmingham, AL)

Concord Health (Concord, NH)

Cook County Health (Chicago, IL)

Crouse Health (Syracuse, NY)

Erlanger Health (Chattanooga, TN)

Froedtert ThedaCare (Milwaukee, WI)

Mohawk Valley Health System (Utica, NY)

Northeast Georgia Health System (Gainesville, GA)

Northern Light Health (Bangor, ME)

Palomar Health (Escondido, CA)

Parkland Health (Dallas, TX)

Renown Health (Reno, NV)

Riverside Health (Newport News, VA)

Roswell Park Cancer Institute (Buffalo, NY)

San Antonio Regional Hospital (Upland, CA)

Seattle Children's Hospital (Seattle, WA)

The Queen's Health Systems (Honolulu, HI)

TriHealth, Inc. (Cincinnati, OH)

Tucson Medical Center (Tucson, AZ)

Tufts Medicine (Boston, MA)

UHS - United Health Services Hospitals (Binghamton, NY)

UK King's Daughters (Ashland, KY)

Valley Medical Center (Renton, WA)

Large

Allina Health (Minneapolis, MN)

Baptist Health (Little Rock, AR)

Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge, MA)

Bon Secours Mercy Health, Inc. (Cincinnati, OH)

Cedars Sinai Health System (Los Angeles, CA)

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)

ECU Health (Greenville, NC)

El Camino Health (Mountain View, CA)

Lee Health (Fort Myers, FL)

Loma Linda University Health (Loma Linda, CA)

M Health Fairview (Minneapolis, MN)

McLaren Health Care Corporation (Flint, MI)

MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, WA)

New York City Health + Hospitals Corporation (New York, NY)

Nuvance Health (Danbury, CT)

NYC Langone (New York, NY)

Presbyterian Healthcare (Albuquerque, NM)

ProMedica Health System, Inc. (Toledo, OH)

Providence St. Joseph Health System (Renton, WA)

Rush University System for Health (Chicago, IL)

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System (Sarasota, FL)

UC San Diego Health System (San Diego, CA)

University of Maryland Medical System Corporation (Linthicum Heights, MA)

UW Enterprise (Seattle, WA)

VCU Health (Richmond, VA)

Canadian

Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (Ottawa, ON)

Health PEI (Charlottetown, PE)

Healthcare Materials Management Services (London, ON)

Shared Health (Winnipeg, MB)

The Hospital for Sick Children (Toronto, ON)

Join Us at GHX Summit 2026

To learn more about GHX Summit 2026 and reserve your spot, visit the website at www.ghxsummit.com.

For more information on this award, please visit our dedicated page, Supply Chains of Distinction | GHX.

About GHX

Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) is reimagining how healthcare works by powering a more intelligent, resilient and connected supply chain. Through AI-driven automation, cloud-based solutions and intelligent decision support, GHX helps healthcare organizations increase operational agility, reduce unnecessary spend and improve outcomes. For more than 25 years, GHX has been a trusted partner across the healthcare ecosystem—from providers and suppliers to distributors and government agencies—working to remove billions in waste and strengthen the economic foundation of care delivery. Learn more about GHX's platform and insights at www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub.

Media Contact:

Greta Gustafson, Highwire

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX)