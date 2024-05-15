GHX Awards 15 Providers and Suppliers for Advancing Healthcare and Improving Patient Lives

LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today honored the recipients of its annual GHXcellence Awards at the GHX Summit, held in Austin, Texas. The 15 awards recognize and honor leaders and visionaries for their exceptional commitment to advancing healthcare and supporting patients and communities.

GHXcellence Awards 2023 Logo

"This year's award winners set new benchmarks for advancing the patient-centered business of healthcare," said Tina Vatanka Murphy, president and CEO, GHX. "Especially during a time of great change, it's an honor to recognize their outstanding achievements and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of the patients and families we serve together."

Organizational Award Winners

Provider of the Year - Large: Loma Linda University Health

Provider of the Year - Medium: Children's of Alabama

Provider of the Year - Small: Southwest General Health Center

Provider of the Year - Canadian: Transform Shared Services Organization

Supplier of the Year - Large: Stryker

Supplier of the Year - Medium: Aspen Surgical

Supplier of the Year - Canadian: Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Collaboration : MultiCare Health System Key Contributor: Andy Hamilton , AVP, Supply Chain

Innovation: UT Southwestern Medical Center Key Contributor: Franklin Lopez , Assistant Director, Logistics Operation

Community Impact: Corewell Health Key Contributor: Cecily Heaton , Operations Manager, Dependent Drug Stewardship Program

Commitment to Safety and Security: Smith & Nephew Key Contributor: Monica Rodriguez , HR Service Development Manager and Service Performance & Quality

Achieving Financial Agility in Invoicing and Payments: Magnolia Regional Health Center Key Contributor: Haven Caldwell , Executive Director, Finance

Elevating the Clinically Integrated Supply Chain : VCU Health Key Contributor: Josh Plauny , AVP, Supply Chain



Individual Awards

Healthcare Hero: Nattie Leger , VP, Supply Chain Value and Clinical Performance, Ochsner Health

Supply Chain Leadership: Frido Pagan , Vice President, Supply Chain, Eskenazi Health

"This year's GHXcellence winners consistently championed the collaborative spirit needed to improve patient outcomes and financial sustainability for the communities they serve. I congratulate them on this much-deserved honor," said Todd Nelson, Chief Partnership Executive, HFMA.

The top-performing provider and supplier organizations were evaluated based on GHX performance metrics. Winners in the other award categories were selected based on a combination of strategic performance metrics that were evaluated by a selection committee made up of GHX executives and leading healthcare influencers including:

Elizabeth Eisenberg , MSN, RN, CVAHP, Director of Clinical Value Analysis, Scripps Health Supply Chain Management;

, MSN, RN, CVAHP, Director of Clinical Value Analysis, Scripps Health Supply Chain Management; Laura Kowalczyk , JD, MPH, CMRP, Former Vice President of Supply Chain Services, UAB Medicine and Immediate Past Chair, AHRMM Advisory Board 2024; and

, JD, MPH, CMRP, Former Vice President of Supply Chain Services, UAB Medicine and Immediate Past Chair, AHRMM Advisory Board 2024; and Todd Nelson , FHFMA, MBA, Chief Partnership Executive, Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA).

Learn more about this year's class of honorees at www.ghx.com/awards/ghxcellence.

About GHX

Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub.

Media contact: Eileen Flynn | [email protected]

SOURCE Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX)