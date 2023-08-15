GI Alliance's CTGI Foundation Accepting Student Scholarship Applications

CTGI Awarding Scholarships to High School Students

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's premier gastroenterology management organization, is providing two scholarship awards through the Connecticut GI Foundation for Charitable Giving.

The physicians, advanced practice providers, and staff at Connecticut GI understand the challenges individuals with chronic gastrointestinal and liver conditions face. The team appreciates the importance of higher education and is working to assist these students in achieving their academic and professional goals. The Connecticut GI Scholarship Program was created through the Connecticut GI Foundation for Charitable Giving.

The Connecticut GI Scholarship Program is awarding two $2000 scholarships during the 2023-2024 scholastic year to Connecticut residents and students. Scholarships are granted to students with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), chronic liver disease, or another chronic/significant GI issue who are pursuing post-secondary education. Scholarship applications are available through September 1.

In addition to the scholarship program, CTGI gives back to the community through participation in and sponsorship of numerous GI-related events supporting patients, research, and education. CTGI is actively working on a plan to further serve the community by providing colonoscopies to indigent individuals.





"Our patients are our number one priority, and we believe in supporting the communities where we work and live is essential," said Jeffry Nestler, M.D., CTGI President. "Whether through scholarship, colorectal cancer screening events, or awareness events, CTGI is proud to be a strong community partner."

For more information on Connecticut GI Foundation for Charitable Giving scholarship, please visit the website at https://www.connecticutgi.org/charitable-scholarship.

