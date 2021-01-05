GI Alliance Partners with GI Associates of Chicago

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, one of the nation's leading independent gastroenterology service organizations, today announced a partnership with GI Associates of Chicago ("GI Associates") located in Oak Lawn, IL. Nationwide, GI Alliance represents more than 800 total providers including over 430 gastroenterologists and physicians and 380 advanced practice providers.

GI Associates is a premier practice of gastroenterology and hepatology in Oak Lawn, a suburban area southwest of Chicago. Established 25 years ago, GI Associates provides care to patients with a team of five physicians and two advanced practice providers.

"GI Associates is excited to join GI Alliance. This new partnership enhances our ability to fulfill our mission of pursuing the health and well-being of our patients by providing quality care and exceptional service," said Dr. Rogelio Silva of GI Associates. "Patient care remains our top priority."

"GI Alliance seeks to partner with like-minded physicians that align with our goal of offering world-class gastroenterology care to patients in the Greater Chicago area. By combining our resources with GI Associates, we strengthen our ongoing expansion strategy in Illinois and our Midwest region," said Dr. Jim Weber, CEO of GI Alliance.

Dr. Mitch Bernsen, President of Illinois Gastroenterology Group, GI Alliance's partner practice in the Midwest, said, "Through this new partnership, we will be able to better serve the community and provide an excellent patient experience."

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI services organization representing independent gastroenterologists operating in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas. GI practices that are part of GI Alliance are focused on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide to improve the quality of care for patients.

