GI Partners and Legacy Investing, LLC Complete Acquisition of Former Chicago Board Options Exchange Headquarters for Data Center Conversion

The iconic 300,500 SF Chicago Landmark to be transformed into a state-of-the-art 33 MW data center, bringing new power capacity and low-latency connectivity to the heart of Chicago's Loop

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Partners, a leading private alternatives investment firm with deep experience investing in data centers, and Legacy Investing, LLC, a leading data center developer and operator, today announced the acquisition of 400 S. LaSalle Street, a 300,500 SF building in downtown Chicago, former headquarters of the Chicago Board Options Exchange ("CBOE"). GI Partners and Legacy Investing plan to convert the iconic property into a 33 MW state-of-the-art data center.

Located in Chicago's Loop central business district, the property offers exceptional fiber density and is one of the only downtown Chicago buildings capable of delivering over 20 MW of new critical load ready for service by early 2027. Its 50,000-square-foot floor plates, 35-foot column-free ceiling heights, and robust structural capacity make it ideal for conversion into a state-of-the art facility in one of the nation's most connected data center markets.

The acquisition will bring new power, connectivity, and innovation to the city's core and reposition a landmark building with world-class infrastructure to serve the next generation of computing. The downtown location provides exceptional network-centric connectivity and delivers low latency performance in the Chicago Loop. This project embodies how cities can evolve intelligently – delivering data center capacity rapidly and sustainably.

About GI Partners

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm with over 180 employees and offices in San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Greenwich, Scottsdale, and London. The firm has raised more than $49 billion in capital and invests on behalf of leading institutional investors around the world through its private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity team invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, services, and software sectors. The real estate team focuses primarily on technology and life sciences properties as well as other specialized types of real estate. The data infrastructure team invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.gipartners.com.

About Legacy Investing

Legacy Investing develops, owns, and operates modern infrastructure — including data centers, logistics hubs, and life sciences facilities. Headquartered in Northern Virginia and founded by seasoned technology executives, the firm has more than two decades of experience in mission-critical real estate. Legacy's multidisciplinary team has completed over 2GW of capacity across more than 30 sites, from colo to cloud to GPU environments with direct-to-chip cooling. For more information, see www.LegacyInvesting.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

[email protected]

An earlier version of this release had a incorrect number in the boilerplate.

SOURCE GI Partners