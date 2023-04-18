GI Partners Announces Acquisition of a Fully Leased Data Center in the Core of Virginia's Data Center Alley

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Partners, a leading private alternatives investment firm, has announced the acquisition of 43915 Devin Shafron Drive in Ashburn, VA, continuing its strategy of acquiring and managing technology enabled real estate. The property is located in a highly networked 98-acre campus that is managed by one of the world's leading data center operators.

The property is 100% leased to two credit-worthy tenants and has been institutionally maintained since initial construction in 2010. The property offers 9 MW of critical power and has the ability to expand in the future. The facility provides redundant electrical and mechanical improvements and multiple connectivity options through the adjacent campus.

John Sheputis, Managing Director, and Patrick Lawler, Director of GI Partners said, "This property is centrally situated within the largest and most important data center market in the country. The recent leasing velocity of Northern Virginia affirms the value tenants place on locating at the center of the modern digital ecosystem. This network dense data center is a great addition to our core investment programs and demonstrates our commitment to being a trusted counterparty in all circumstances."

CBRE Data Center Capital Markets represented the seller on this transaction.

The Tech + Science real estate portfolio managed by GI Partners Real Estate totals 49 properties comprising 10.1 million square feet across 12 different leading markets.

About GI Partners

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm with over 150 employees and offices in New York, Chicago, Greenwich, Scottsdale, San Francisco, London and Dallas. The firm has raised more than $40 billion and invests on behalf of leading institutional investors around the world through its private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity team invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, services, and software sectors. The real estate team focuses primarily on technology and life sciences properties as well as other specialized types of real estate. The data infrastructure team invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.gipartners.com.

