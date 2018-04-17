GI Partners Announces Completion of Consilio Acquisition and Merger with Advanced Discovery

The combined company consists of over 2,500 employees and operates more than 60 offices, review centers, and data centers spanning 11 countries. The company's global operations will support large-scale, fast-moving matters that need to process, host, and review vast repositories of data. The full solutions suite will include information governance, risk management, eDiscovery, and document and contract review.

GI Partners is a private investment firm based in San Francisco. The firm has raised $16 billion in capital from leading institutional investors across the globe. GI Partners' private equity team focuses on investments in the IT Infrastructure, Healthcare, Software, and Services sectors. For more information on GI Partners and its entire portfolio, please visit www.gipartners.com.

