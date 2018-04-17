GI Partners Announces Completion of Consilio Acquisition and Merger with Advanced Discovery

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Partners announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Consilio, a global leader in eDiscovery, document review, and legal consulting services. Consilio was combined with GI Partners' previously announced acquisition of Advanced Discovery, which closed in March 2018. The merger creates an unparalleled global technology-enabled service platform and the #2 global leader in eDiscovery.
The combined company consists of over 2,500 employees and operates more than 60 offices, review centers, and data centers spanning 11 countries. The company's global operations will support large-scale, fast-moving matters that need to process, host, and review vast repositories of data. The full solutions suite will include information governance, risk management, eDiscovery, and document and contract review.
About GI Partners
GI Partners is a private investment firm based in San Francisco. The firm has raised $16 billion in capital from leading institutional investors across the globe. GI Partners' private equity team focuses on investments in the IT Infrastructure, Healthcare, Software, and Services sectors. For more information on GI Partners and its entire portfolio, please visit www.gipartners.com.
Media Contacts:
Chris Tofalli
Caroline Schimmelbusch
Chris Tofalli Public Relations LLC
GI Partners Investor Relations
914-834-4334
415-688-4800
