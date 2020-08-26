GI Partners Completes Acquisition of Clinical Ink

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Partners, a leading private investment firm, announced today it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Clinical Ink, Inc., a global clinical trial technology company.

Headquartered in Horsham, PA, Clinical Ink offers data certainty from source to submission during clinical trials. The company's Lumenis eSource clinical technology is a suite of solutions for capturing and integrating clinical trial electronic study data from sites, clinicians, and patients in real time. Through configurable direct data capture (DDC), electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA), electronic patient reported outcomes (ePRO), and eConsent modules, the company's eSource Ecosystem has been deployed across 300 studies, in all Phases (I–IV).

In partnership with the company's senior management team, GI Partners plans to accelerate Clinical Ink's innovation in clinical trial workflow solutions. NovaQuest, an existing shareholder in Clinical Ink, will continue as a minority investor in the business.

Cain Brothers served as financial advisor to GI Partners in the transaction, while Ropes & Gray served as legal advisor. Baird served as financial advisor to Clinical Ink in the transaction, while Wyrick Robbins served as legal advisor.

About Clinical Ink

Clinical Ink, a global clinical technology company, offers data certainty from source to submission. Our Lumenis™ eSource clinical technology and configurable direct data capture, eCOA, ePRO, and eConsent modules — a suite of solutions for capturing and integrating electronic data from sites, clinicians, and patients at its source — naturally enhance your clinical trial workflow by reducing manual labor, providing anytime, anywhere data access, and saving resources as your trials progress. Visit clinicalink.com.

About GI Partners

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm based in San Francisco, California. The firm has raised over $21 billion in capital from leading institutional investors around the world to invest in private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity team invests primarily in companies in the Healthcare, IT Infrastructure, Services, and Software sectors. The real estate team invests across a broad range of platforms and strategies. The data infrastructure team invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information on GI Partners and its entire portfolio, please visit www.gipartners.com.

Media Contacts:

Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations LLC

914-834-4334

[email protected]

Gretchen Robinson

GI Partners

415-688-4866

[email protected]

SOURCE GI Partners

