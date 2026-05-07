GI Partners Completes Acquisition of the CDMO and Cell Solutions Businesses from Charles River Laboratories and forms Rose BioSolutions

Creates Standalone Leader in Advanced Therapy Manufacturing with Decades of Proven Experience and Continued Commitment to Client Service

Dedicated Resources and Backing from GI Partners to Drive Innovation and Introduce New Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Partners, a leading private investment firm, today announced it has completed the acquisition of the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Cell Solutions businesses from Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., forming Rose BioSolutions ("Rose Bio"), a leading provider of advanced manufacturing capabilities across the cell and gene therapy space.

As an independent company, Rose Bio is purpose-built to deliver end-to-end advanced therapy solutions for clients, providing CDMO's full-service development and manufacturing capabilities across plasmid DNA, viral vector, and cell therapy capabilities, as well as Cell Solutions' ability to deliver the cellular materials that research and advanced therapies depend on.

The transaction positions Rose Bio to pursue its growth strategy focused solely on cell and gene therapy, leveraging its new structure and the expertise and resources of GI Partners, to invest in innovation, develop new capabilities, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate delivery timelines. Guided by its R.O.S.E. standard, the company is committed to Reliable, Outcome-driven, Scalable, and Excellent client service across every partnership and relationship.

"Our vision for the launch of Rose Bio was to create an independent company dedicated to cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing, building on the scientific expertise and strong operational track record of the CDMO and Cell Solutions businesses," said Dave Kreter, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Investments at GI Partners. "Rose Bio fills a gap in the market for a truly end-to-end partner where every step, from starting materials to finished therapy, is part of a single, comprehensive offering. We understand the complexities of the life sciences sector, an industry where we have deep experience, and are well positioned to support the long-term, sustained growth of this platform. We are excited to invest in the infrastructure and world-class team to support the company's consistent execution and accelerate innovation."

"We are grateful to the CDMO and Cell Solutions leadership teams for their ongoing support as we enter this next chapter together as Rose Bio. Their collective efforts have helped create a strong foundation for continued growth, and we are confident the organization is positioned to deliver a seamless transition for customers and teams. We also appreciate the strong support Charles River has provided through this process, and we look forward to maintaining a long-term and mutually beneficial commercial relationship with Charles River," continued Mr. Kreter.

"Demand for advanced therapies continues to grow, underscoring the importance of having a trusted partner at all stages of the research, development, and manufacturing processes and making our solutions and expertise more important than ever before," said Ahmad Hussin, Global Head of CDMO and Chief Operating Officer at Rose Bio. "By bringing together one of the industry's broadest portfolios of cellular starting materials with world-class manufacturing capabilities across cell therapies, viral vectors, and plasmid DNA, we are well positioned to deliver comprehensive solutions with the reliability, quality, and scale our customers need to move programs forward and bring therapies to patients."



In connection with the transaction, Moelis & Company LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to GI Partners, with Ropes & Gray LLP serving as legal counsel.

About GI Partners

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm with over 180 employees and offices in San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Greenwich, Scottsdale, and London. The firm has raised more than $49 billion and invests on behalf of leading institutional investors around the world through its private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity team invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, services, and software sectors. The real estate team focuses primarily on technology and healthcare properties as well as other specialized types of real estate. The data infrastructure team invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.gipartners.com.

About Rose BioSolutions

Rose BioSolutions is a leading provider of development and advanced manufacturing capabilities across the cell and gene therapy space. As a full-service CDMO, Rose Bio is purpose-built to deliver end-to-end solutions for clients on industry-leading timelines and offers manufacturing across the full suite of plasmid DNA, viral vector, and cell therapies, as well as cell supply operations. Rose Bio operates facilities in Rockville, Maryland; Memphis, Tennessee; Northridge, California; and Keele, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit rosebiosolutions.com.

Media Contacts

GI Partners:

[email protected]

Rose BioSolutions:

Kate Thompson / Erik Carlson / Alexander Wolfsohn

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

[email protected]

SOURCE GI Partners