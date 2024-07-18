Gianna Driver Joins Leading AI-Powered HR Platform Lattice as Chief People Officer

Driver brings 20 years of experience leading global people teams and building positive, high-performance cultures

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading AI-powered people platform Lattice announced the appointment of Gianna Driver as Chief People Officer (CPO), effective August 12, 2024.

Driver has 20 years of experience scaling global people and talent operations at high-growth companies, with a focus on building more strategic, human-centric organizations. As CPO, Driver will take a people-first approach to ensure Lattice continues to grow and scale thoughtfully with a world-class HR function at the center. She will also be responsible for driving product innovation forward, elevating Lattice's AI-powered platform to meet customer needs and empower HR teams to be more strategic and impactful.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to join Lattice at such a pivotal time. Lattice is already renowned for its innovation and leadership in the HR community, and the opportunities ahead are immense for an AI-driven company committed to building human-centric organizations," said Driver. "Our suite of products elevate HR, and we have an impressive roadmap we will be bringing to market in the months to come. I look forward to contributing to this next chapter and helping People teams globally do their best work."

Throughout her career, Driver has been committed to creating diverse, inclusive, high-performance workplaces that foster positive cultures and thriving employees. Most recently, Gianna was (CHRO) at Exabeam, a global cybersecurity leader, where she led the global human resources function. In this role, Driver was responsible for building, investing in, and retaining top talent across the company, architecting the company's talent strategy, and driving corporate culture and inclusion initiatives.

"Gianna is the kind of HR leader that centers people in every decision she makes, and she has built her career on creating and nurturing great company cultures," said Sarah Franklin, CEO at Lattice. "She also deeply understands the Lattice mission and will be an incredible partner in driving innovation within our product to better serve our customers. I am proud to welcome Gianna to the team and can't wait to see what she accomplishes in this role."

About Lattice

Lattice's people platform provides 5,000+ businesses worldwide with AI-powered HR solutions designed to help them become operationally excellent. Combining an HRIS with continuous performance management, employee engagement surveys, compensation management, career development tools, and more, Lattice's platform reduces administrative work for HR teams allowing them to invest more time in building the right, data-informed strategies that accelerate business results. With offices in North America and the UK, Lattice serves with world's most strategic HR teams including Slack, Gusto, Intercom, Ramp, Calm, NPR, Tide, and more.

