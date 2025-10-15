Lattice Joins Workday Partner Program to Power the Future of People + AI

Integration will connect Lattice's Talent Suite with Workday Human Capital Management, helping managers and employees thrive



SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice , a leading HR platform where people and AI succeed together, today announced it has joined the Workday Partner Program.

Lattice's AI-powered Talent Suite will integrate with Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) , enabling shared customers to connect operational data with real-time insights on employee performance, engagement, and growth. These insights will integrate into existing workflows to meet managers and employees where they're working – driving employee adoption and making it effortless for managers to support their teams.

Lattice's integration with Workday will help organizations make performance management, feedback, and career conversations seamless and actionable.

How customers benefit

With the Lattice integration, organizations will be able to:

Unify data flows between Workday HCM and Lattice's Talent Suite, providing a single, accurate view of their workforce.





between Workday HCM and Lattice's Talent Suite, providing a single, accurate view of their workforce. Make smarter decisions faster through automated reporting, self-serve and predictive analytics — eliminating manual data entry.





through automated reporting, self-serve and predictive analytics — eliminating manual data entry. Transform employee experience using Lattice AI Agent to deliver instant, personalized support that empowers growth from answering HR questions to unlocking career development opportunities.

"Tekion succeeds when our people do. Lattice's talent platform and AI Agent have been instrumental in how we develop and support Tekionites," said Rana Robillard, Chief People Officer at Tekion. "What excites me about the Lattice and Workday partnership is moving toward a unified view of our workforce—bringing key systems together—so our teams stay engaged and performing at their best."

Executive commentary

"By partnering with Workday, Lattice is helping to prepare customers for the future of work," said Sarah Franklin, CEO of Lattice . "People leaders have been clear: performance and engagement are top priorities . Our partnership will deliver actionable AI that empowers companies to grow, lead, and succeed."

About Lattice

Lattice is the best all-in-one people platform, giving HR teams everything they need for HR, Talent, and AI — together in one place. The platform seamlessly integrates a modern HRIS with performance management, engagement insights, AI-driven analytics, payroll, and career development tools, giving HR teams everything they need to build high-performing teams and make data-driven decisions that drive business results.

Lattice removes tradeoffs between best-in-class people programs and operational efficiency. Because HR teams shouldn't have to choose between strategic impact and a system that just works.

With offices in North America and the UK, Lattice serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including Gusto, Brilliant Earth, Intercom, Calm, NPR, Tide, and more. The company has ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies for four consecutive years and is rated as a Great Place to Work by 99 percent of its employees.

For more information, visit www.lattice.com .

SOURCE Lattice