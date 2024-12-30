GIANT SCHNAUZER "MONTY" WINS BEST IN SHOW AT 24th AKC® NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY ROYAL CANIN

America's National Champion Beats Out More Than 5,600 Dogs

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GCHG CH Hearthmore's Wintergreen Mountain RI CGC TKN FITB, a Giant Schnauzer known as "Monty" triumphed over more than 5,600 competitors to earn a $50,000 cash prize when they were awarded Best in Show at the AKC® National Championship Presented by Royal Canin, held December 14-15, 2024 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. "Monty," owned by Katie Bernardin, Sandra Nordstrom, and C Ambrose of Ocean City, NJ and bred by Ms. Cherlann Ambrose, was crowned "America's National Champion" by Best in Show judge Mr. Carl Liepmann after a weekend of intense canine competition. The winner is the only National Champion crowned by AKC in the world of conformation dog shows.

The overall show totals, which include the AKC® Agility Invitational presented by YuMOVE, the AKC® Obedience Classic, the AKC® Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes, AKC® National Owner-Handled Series Finals, the inaugural AKC Rally Champion (RACH) Invitational, the Junior-handler events, and special attraction North America Diving Dogs (NADD) Santa Splash, topped 9,441 entries.

The show aired on the ABC television network on December 29th, and the live stream of all the weekend events is available for replay at AKC.tv.

Reserve Best in Show and Group Winners

Reserve Best in Show: GCHP2 CH Sunlit's King Of Queens, an Afghan Hound known as "Louis," owned by Alicia Morrison Jones and Jamie Souza Bartlett of Roseville, CA and bred by Ms. Tara Richardson, Pam Winkelmeier, and Norma M Feldman.

After winning Best of Breed competitions the following top dogs went on to win in their respective groups and compete for Best in Show:

Sporting: GCHB CH Tamarack Valley View River Of Dreams, a Gordon Setter known as "River," owned by Dr Ellen Shanahan and Stacy Threlfall of Great Barrington, MA and bred by Brian Hubbard, Matthew McGillivray, and JoAnne Van Aller.

Hound: GCHP2 CH Sunlit's King Of Queens, an Afghan Hound known as "Louis," owned by Alicia Morrison Jones and Jamie Souza Bartlett of Roseville, CA and bred by Ms. Tara Richardson, Pam Winkelmeier, and Norma M Feldman.

Working: GCHG CH Hearthmore's Wintergreen Mountain RI CGC TKN FITB, a Giant Schnauzer known as "Monty," owned by Sandra Nordstrom, Katie Bernardin, and C Ambrose of Ocean City, NJ and bred by Ms. Cherlann Ambrose.

Terrier: GCHB CH Studio Be Curious Jp Justice Hero, a Welsh Terrier known as "Verde," owned by Jill See, Yuko Iguchi, and Gabriel & Ivonne Rangel of Somis, CA and bred by Yuko Iguchi.

Toy: CH Rexroth Kimro Valentina, a Miniature Pinscher known as "Valentina," owned by Steve and Lesley Walters, Kimberly Calvacca, and Robin Greenslade of Westbury, NY and bred by Mrs. Lesley Rita Walter, Stefan R Walter, and Kimberly Calvacca.

Non-Sporting: GCHS CH Top Speed Neal, a Bichon Frise known as "Neal," owned by Ellen Charles, Fan Yang, and Nancy Brown of Mabank, TX and bred by Cuibin Xie.

Herding: GCHP CH Kaleef's Mercedes, a German Shepherd Dog known as "Mercedes," owned by Cynthian Wilhelmy and Sheree Moses of Bethesda, MD and bred by Sheree Moses Combs, Lauren Arbaugh, Madeline Llewellyn, and Jeanne Hamilton.

Other top dogs awarded during the two-day event included the following:

Best Bred-By-Exhibitor in Show

GCHP CH Eb The Relentless Pursuit Of Perfection, a Great Dane known as "Lexus," owned by Pedro & Elena Bustillo, Elyades Betancourt & Rosa of Humacao, PR was awarded Best Bred-By-Exhibitor in Show out of 1,194 dogs.

AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy of the Year

Sunquest Hidden Treasure, a Pekingese known as "Digger," owned and bred by Kay Canaan of Gaffney, SC won Puppy of the Year out of 1,756 dogs.

AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals Best in Show

GCHG CH Windfall Adesa 3 Wire Winter @ Emerald Mtn CD RN FDC CGC, a Bernese Mountain Dog known as "Ulli" owned by E Dennehy, WM Rogers, K Hayko, and B Kinley-Blewett and bred by Kris Hayko and Michael Knicely D.V.M. won the AKC National Owner-Handled Series (NOHS) Finals Best in Show, prevailing over an invitation-only entry of 829 dogs.

Best in Miscellaneous Group

Kanjer V.D. Ganzeweide CM3 BN NA NAJ BCAT SWA SEE TKN, a Dutch Shepherd known as "Bas," owned by Jody Bouma of Quincy, MA and bred by A C Wiemer, won the Miscellaneous Breeds competition.

Junior Showmanship

In the Junior Showmanship competition, for handlers between 9 to 18 years of age, Lila Holberg with her Pointer GCH CH Southern Summit Hot Gossip JH was awarded the coveted title of Best Junior Handler, along with a $5,000 scholarship.

Agility Obedience and Rally Competitions

The 2024 AKC® Obedience Classic, and AKC® Agility Invitational presented by YuMOVE and the AKC RACH Invitational were held in conjunction with the AKC® National Championship. The three events demonstrate the highest level of training and teamwork between dog and handler. The AKC® Obedience and Rally Junior Showcase was held for the 13th year, and the Junior Agility competition for the 14th year.

AKC Obedience Classic

Four obedience dogs and their owners – one dog/handler team in each of the four classes – were crowned at the AKC Obedience Classic, which brought together 266 dogs from across the country.

Placing first in their class (Novice/Preferred Novice, Open/Preferred Open, Utility/Preferred Utility and Masters/Preferred Masters respectively) were:

Masters: OTCH2 HIGH TIMES SQUEEZE THE DAY UDX2 OM4 SH, a GOLDEN RETRIEVER known as "SQUEEZE," owned by SHARRI SIBERT of SCHOOLCRAFT, MI.

of Utility: STARFIRE'S TSUNAMI UD PCD GO RN HSAds HSBds HXAds HXBds NA NAJ, a BORDER COLLIE known as "SURGE," owned by JANE C JOHNSON of WEAVERVILLE, NC .

. Open: HIGH TIMES GET YOUR MOTOR RUN'N UD JH, a GOLDEN RETRIEVER known as "JETTA," owned by DIANE ORTH of BELTSVILLE, MD .

of . Novice: POQUATUCK'S COMES WITH A WARNING LABEL CDX PCD BN RN TKN, a BORDER COLLIE known as "HITCH," owned by RACHEL TABOR FLATLEY of FORT WHITE, FL.

AKC Obedience & Rally Junior Showcase

The AKC Obedience & Rally Junior Showcase had junior handlers competing in Obedience and/or AKC Rally®. In Obedience, Junior handlers competed in classes based on their dog's AKC Obedience accomplishments. Placing first in their class were:

Junior Obedience Showcase – Saturday

Beginner Novice B: CALISTA SOPHIA M c KEE, and JBK FEARLESS FRANKIE BN RI FDC CA FCAT4 CGCA ATT FITB (FRANKIE), a BORDER COLLIE OF TN.

KEE, and JBK FEARLESS FRANKIE BN RI FDC CA FCAT4 CGCA ATT FITB (FRANKIE), a BORDER COLLIE OF TN. Novice B: RYLEN BROWN and ANCHORED IN HIM – IMBER ON THE DELTA SWA SHDN (IMBER), a SHETLAND SHEEPDOG of KS.

and ANCHORED IN HIM – IMBER ON THE DELTA SWA SHDN (IMBER), a SHETLAND SHEEPDOG of KS. Preferred Novice: HANNAH L ROTTER, and HANNAH'S TOP GUNNER TOO CD BN RE CGC (GUNNER), a PEMBROKE WELSH CORGI of TX.





WELSH CORGI of TX. Highest Scoring Dog in the Regular Classes: RYLEN BROWN and ANCHORED IN HIM – IMBER ON THE DELTA SWA SHDN (IMBER), a SHETLAND SHEEPDOG of KS.

Highest Scoring Dog in the Preferred Classes: HANNAH L ROTTER, and HANNAH'S TOP GUNNER TOO CD BN RE CGC (GUNNER), a PEMBROKE WELSH CORGI of TX.

Junior Obedience Showcase – Sunday

Beginner Novice A: MORGAN JOHNSON , and BEYOND'S TRANSCENDING SOUL ABLAZE NA NAJ CA DCAT (SIMURGH), a BORDER COLLIE of FL.

, and BEYOND'S TRANSCENDING SOUL ABLAZE NA NAJ CA DCAT (SIMURGH), a BORDER COLLIE of FL. Beginner Novice B: CALISTA SOPHIA M c KEE, and JBK FEARLESS FRANKIE BN RI FDC CA FCAT4 CGCA ATT FITB (FRANKIE), a BORDER COLLIE OF TN.

KEE, and JBK FEARLESS FRANKIE BN RI FDC CA FCAT4 CGCA ATT FITB (FRANKIE), a BORDER COLLIE OF TN. Novice A: ABIGAIL RUBEL , and TRITON'S CIRRUS FIRST MUSE (ATHENA), an AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD of TX.

, and CIRRUS FIRST MUSE (ATHENA), an AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD of TX. Open B: ANJA CIKARA-GOCKE , and COLORADO'S MOST WANTED (RUGER), an AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD of CO.

, and MOST WANTED (RUGER), an AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD of CO. Preferred Novice: HANNAH L ROTTER, and HANNAH'S TOP GUNNER TOO CD BN RE CGC (GUNNER), a PEMBROKE WELSH CORGI of TX.





WELSH CORGI of TX. Highest Scoring Dog in the Regular Classes: ANJA CIKARA-GOCKE , and COLORADO'S MOST WANTED (RUGER), an AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD of CO.

, and MOST WANTED (RUGER), an AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD of CO. Highest Scoring Dog in the Preferred Classes: HANNAH L ROTTER, and HANNAH'S TOP GUNNER TOO CD BN RE CGC (GUNNER), a PEMBROKE WELSH CORGI of TX.

In AKC Rally®, junior handlers competed in Rally Novice, Rally Intermediate, Rally Advanced, Rally Excellent, and/or Rally Master based on the dog's AKC Rally® accomplishments.

Placing first in their class were:

Junior Rally Showcase – Saturday

Rally Novice A: EMMA JO ALEXANDER , and EMMA JO'S LONEY TUNES @ D&R RANCH (LUNA), an AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD of SC.

, and @ D&R RANCH (LUNA), an AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD of SC. Rally Novice B: ABIGAIL RUBEL , and TRITON'S CIRRUS FIRST MUSE (ATHENA), an AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD of TX.

, and CIRRUS FIRST MUSE (ATHENA), an AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD of TX. Rally Intermediate: HAYDEN BROWN , and OKIE'S ONYX AND DIAMONDS CD RN MX MXJ XF (ONYX), a SHETLAND SHEEPDOG of KS.

, and OKIE'S ONYX AND DIAMONDS CD RN MX MXJ XF (ONYX), a SHETLAND SHEEPDOG of KS. Rally Advanced A: LAUREN ECKER , and MACH SCOUT LC SPEED DEMON RN MXB MJB MXF T2B FCAT CGC TKE (SCOUT), an ALL-AMERICAN DOG of IL.

, and MACH SCOUT LC SPEED DEMON RN MXB MJB MXF T2B FCAT CGC TKE (SCOUT), an ALL-AMERICAN DOG of IL. Rally Advanced B: HANNAH L ROTTER, and HANNAH'S TOP GUNNER TOO CD BN RE CGC (GUNNER), a PEMBROKE WELSH CORGI of TX.

WELSH CORGI of TX. Rally Excellent A: CRISTIANA CRESPO , and BUTTERFIELD'S THE LEGEND OF ZELDA RA OA NAJ OF CGC TKA (ZELDA), a BORDER COLLIE of FL.

, and BUTTERFIELD'S THE LEGEND OF ZELDA RA OA NAJ OF CGC TKA (ZELDA), a BORDER COLLIE of FL. Rally Excellent B: ANJA CIKARA-GOCKE , and RACH VRS COLORADO'S MOST WANTED CDX PDCX BN RM5 RAE4 FDC DCAT CGCA CGCU TKA (RUGER), an AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD of CO.

, and RACH VRS COLORADO'S MOST WANTED CDX PDCX BN RAE4 FDC DCAT CGCA CGCU TKA (RUGER), an AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD of CO. Rally Choice: CAMMIE KLEIN , and TUCKER THE FIERCE SQUIRREL HUNTER RE NJP BCAT THD CGCA CGCU TKE VHMA FITB (TUCKER), an ALL-AMERICAN DOG of CA.

, and TUCKER THE FIERCE SQUIRREL HUNTER RE NJP BCAT THD CGCA CGCU TKE VHMA FITB (TUCKER), an ALL-AMERICAN DOG of CA. Rally Master: CALISTA SOPHIA M c KEE, and SOUTHPAW'S OTTERCREEK FIELDING FAB UD RM2 RAE BCAT CGCA TKI ATT (VOGIE), a WEIMARANER of TN.





KEE, and SOUTHPAW'S OTTERCREEK FIELDING FAB UD RAE BCAT CGCA TKI ATT (VOGIE), a WEIMARANER of TN. Highest Combined score in Advanced B and Excellent B: HANNAH L ROTTER, and HANNAH'S TOP GUNNER TOO CD BN RE CGC (GUNNER), a PEMBROKE WELSH CORGI of TX.

WELSH CORGI of TX. Highest Combined Triple Qualifying Score in Advanced B, Excellent B and Master: HANNAH L ROTTER, and HANNAH'S TOP GUNNER TOO CD BN RE CGC (GUNNER), a PEMBROKE WELSH CORGI of TX.

Junior Rally Showcase – Sunday

Rally Novice A: MORGAN JOHNSON , and BEYOND'S TRANSCENDING SOUL ABLAZE NA NAJ CA DCAT (SIMURGH), a BORDER COLLIE of FL.

, and BEYOND'S TRANSCENDING SOUL ABLAZE NA NAJ CA DCAT (SIMURGH), a BORDER COLLIE of FL. Rally Novice B: ABIGAIL RUBEL , and TRITON'S CIRRUS FIRST MUSE (ATHENA), an AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD of TX.

, and CIRRUS FIRST MUSE (ATHENA), an AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD of TX. Rally Intermediate: CALISTA SOPHIA M c KEE, and JBK FEARLESS FRANKIE BN RI FDC CA FCAT4 CGCA ATT FITB (FRANKIE), a BORDER COLLIE of TN.

KEE, and JBK FEARLESS FRANKIE BN RI FDC CA FCAT4 CGCA ATT FITB (FRANKIE), a BORDER COLLIE of TN. Rally Advanced A: ABIGAIL RUBEL , and TRITON'S CIRRUS FIRST MUSE (ATHENA), an AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD of TX.

, and CIRRUS FIRST MUSE (ATHENA), an AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD of TX. Rally Advanced B: LEXI WIEBUSCH , and RACH HI-STAR EXCEEDING ALL EXCEPTATIONS UD BN GO RM2 RAE4 AX AXJ XF DJ CGCA TKA (STRIVE), a GOLDEN RETRIEVER of MN.

, and RACH HI-STAR EXCEEDING ALL EXCEPTATIONS UD BN GO RAE4 AX AXJ XF DJ CGCA TKA (STRIVE), a GOLDEN RETRIEVER of MN. Rally Excellent A: CRISTIANA CRESPO , and BUTTERFIELD'S THE LEGEND OF ZELDA RA OA NAJ OF CGC TKA (ZELDA), a BORDER COLLIE of FL.

, and BUTTERFIELD'S THE LEGEND OF ZELDA RA OA NAJ OF CGC TKA (ZELDA), a BORDER COLLIE of FL. Rally Excellent B: LEXI WIEBUSCH , and RACH HI-STAR EXCEEDING ALL EXCEPTATIONS UD BN GO RM2 RAE4 AX AXJ XF DJ CGCA TKA (STRIVE), a GOLDEN RETRIEVER of MN.

, and RACH HI-STAR EXCEEDING ALL EXCEPTATIONS UD BN GO RAE4 AX AXJ XF DJ CGCA TKA (STRIVE), a GOLDEN RETRIEVER of MN. Rally Choice: CALISTA SOPHIA M c KEE, and SOUTHPAW'S OTTERCREEK FIELDING FAB UD RM2 RAE BCAT CGCA TKI ATT (VOGIE), a WEIMARANER of TN.

KEE, and SOUTHPAW'S OTTERCREEK FIELDING FAB UD RAE BCAT CGCA TKI ATT (VOGIE), a WEIMARANER of TN. Rally Master: CALISTA SOPHIA M c KEE, and SOUTHPAW'S OTTERCREEK FIELDING FAB UD RM2 RAE BCAT CGCA TKI ATT (VOGIE), a WEIMARANER of TN.

KEE, and SOUTHPAW'S OTTERCREEK FIELDING FAB UD RAE BCAT CGCA TKI ATT (VOGIE), a WEIMARANER of TN. Highest Combined score in Advanced B and Excellent B: LEXI WIEBUSCH , and RACH HI-STAR EXCEEDING ALL EXCEPTATIONS UD BN GO RM2 RAE4 AX AXJ XF DJ CGCA TKA (STRIVE), a GOLDEN RETRIEVER of MN.

, and RACH HI-STAR EXCEEDING ALL EXCEPTATIONS UD BN GO RAE4 AX AXJ XF DJ CGCA TKA (STRIVE), a GOLDEN RETRIEVER of MN. Highest Combined Triple Qualifying Score in Advanced B, Excellent B and Master: CALISTA SOPHIA McKEE, and SOUTHPAW'S OTTERCREEK FIEDLING FAB UD RM2 RAE BCAT CGCA TKI ATT (VOGIE), a WEIMARANER of TN.

AKC Agility Invitational

Five agility dogs and their owners – one dog/handler team in each of the five height categories – were crowned as the 2024 winners of the AKC Agility Invitational, which brought together 724 dogs from across the country.

Placing first in their height division (8", 12", 16", 20" and 24" respectively) were:

8" - CH MACH4 Hallmark's Hrh Louis MXC MJB2 XF, a Papillon known as Louis, handled by Andrea Samuels of Cape Coral, FL

12" - CH MACH2 Springwind's Dressed To Impress At Bell Creek RE MXG MJG MXF T2B3, a Xoloitzcuintli known as Tyra Banks , handled by Patricia Engleman of Anchorage, AK

16" - MACH5 Bristol The Pistol Morris MXG2 PAD MJS2 PJD T2B6 CGCA, a Cocker Spaniel known as Bristol, handled by Ron Morris of Belvidere, IL

20" - MACH3 Kizmar From The Frying Pan Into The Fire JH MXC MJB2 XF SWE SCM SIM SEM, a Vizsla known as Scorch, handled by Carol Keller of Costa Mesa, CA

24" - NAC CH MACH4 Trax Atomic Number Forty Seven MXS2 MJS2 T2B SWE SCM SIM SEM SHDN TKN, a Weimaraner known as Sterling , handled by Lori Barbee of Huntington Beach, CA

AKC Juniors Agility Competition

Juniors who participated in the AKC Juniors Agility Competition competed in either the Junior Excellent or Superior Classes, depending on their age. Handlers who were under the age of 14 on the day of the show competed in the Junior Superior class division, and handlers who were at least 14 years old on the day of the show competed in the Junior Excellent class division. These top five Dog & Junior teams were invited to compete at the 2024 AKC Agility Invitational for the rest of the weekend.

The overall winners of the Junior Agility Competition were:

8"- Why So Shiny? AX MXJ NAP NJP NF DCAT TKA VHMA (Nikki), a Havanese handled by Emma Bayonet

12"- Schnepp's Lil Red Hot Lava @ Windy Ridge RA MX MXJ NF T2B BCAT SWN SCA SEA SBA TKI (Denali), a Miniature American Shepherd handled by Sarah Ford

16"- CH Rising Star's A Daring Adventure RN OA OAJ (Nori), a Border Collie handled by Rowen Lyon

20"- Grand Oakes Walking On Air AX AXJ (Middy), a Border Collie handled by Cristiana Crespo

24"- Stars Aligned CD AX AXJ (Ali), a Poodle handled by Madison Capella

AKC RACH Invitational

The top dogs in the nation were crowned from an overall entry of 139 dogs this past weekend at the first AKC RACH Invitational.

AKC RACH Invitational Winner: CH MACH RACH DOCHARA SPUN A ROYAL FLOWER UD RM3 RAE3 MXS MJS MXF T2B DCAT CGC TKI, a NOVA SCOTIA DUCK TOLLING RETRIEVER known as "DIZZY," owned by DANIELA FLORES of TOPEKA, KS.





CH MACH RACH DOCHARA SPUN A ROYAL FLOWER UD RAE3 MXS MJS MXF T2B DCAT CGC TKI, a DUCK TOLLING RETRIEVER known as "DIZZY," owned by of 2 nd Place: RACH6 MISS SMIDGEN LADY WIGGLEBOTTOM CDX BN GO RM12 RAE12, a GOLDEN RETRIEVER known as "SMIDGEN," owned by CHRISTOPER MEDLOCK / CHERYL MEDLOCK of TULSA, OK.





RACH6 MISS SMIDGEN LADY WIGGLEBOTTOM CDX BN GO RAE12, a GOLDEN RETRIEVER known as "SMIDGEN," owned by / of 3 rd Place: GCH CH MACH RACH CROSWYND' S ARUBA ARRIBA CD BN RM2 RAE2 HT FDC MXB MJB MFB TQX T2B DCAT CGC, a PEMBROKE WELSH CORGI known as "REBA," owned by RONDA DILLARD /ELIZABETH N WOODMAN of NEVADA , KS.





GCH CH MACH RACH CROSWYND' CD BN RAE2 HT FDC MXB MJB MFB TQX T2B DCAT CGC, a WELSH CORGI known as "REBA," owned by /ELIZABETH N WOODMAN of , KS. 4 th Place: RACH2 ONEANDONLY WONDERFUL WORLD CD RM4 RAE4 OA NAJ DCAT CGCA TKA FTN, a TOY POODLE known as "LOUIS," owned by AMANDA FAULKNER of IVA, SC .





RACH2 ONEANDONLY WONDERFUL WORLD CD RAE4 OA NAJ DCAT CGCA TKA FTN, a TOY POODLE known as "LOUIS," owned by of . 5 th Place: RACH3 TINY TOTS BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES CD BN RM6 RAE6, a POMERANIAN known as "FLINT," owned by KELLY WINKIE of CARY, IL.





RACH3 TINY TOTS BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES CD BN RAE6, a POMERANIAN known as "FLINT," owned by of 6 th Place: GCH CH OTCH2 RACH SUGAR N SPICES ROYALTY UDX3 OM5 RM2 RAE3, an AUSTRALIAN CATTLE DOG known as "ROY," owned by LORI MCCARTNEY of BULLHEAD CITY, AZ.





GCH CH OTCH2 RACH SUGAR N SPICES ROYALTY UDX3 OM5 RAE3, an AUSTRALIAN CATTLE DOG known as "ROY," owned by of 7 th Place: RACH MENNY'S MONSTER OF FISH LAKE UD OM1 VER RM2 RAE2 JH AX AXJ XF BCAT CGC TKA, a VIZSLA known as "NESSIE," owned by ALICE DADDARIO / MIKE DADDARIO of DULUTH, MN.





RACH MENNY'S MONSTER OF FISH LAKE UD OM1 VER RAE2 JH AX AXJ XF BCAT CGC TKA, a VIZSLA known as "NESSIE," owned by / of 8 th Place: MACH RACH FOXHUNT FIESTA CDX BN GN RM3 RAE3 MXS MJB XF, a WHIPPET known as "ACE," owned by CAROL PERKINS of MANCHESTER, CT .





MACH RACH FOXHUNT FIESTA CDX BN GN RAE3 MXS MJB XF, a WHIPPET known as "ACE," owned by of . 9 th Place: RACH COOLIBAH'S SECRETS AND SURPRISES CDX PUTD BN RM3 RAE3 RC FDC DCAT CGC TKE ATT, a DANISH-SWEDISH FARMDOG known as "DAISY," owned by DEBORAH NEUFELD of KISSIMMEE, FL.





RACH COOLIBAH'S SECRETS AND SURPRISES CDX PUTD BN RAE3 RC FDC DCAT CGC TKE ATT, a DANISH-SWEDISH FARMDOG known as "DAISY," owned by of 10th Place: RACH2 BLUE HEAVENS SILVER STAR II CD GN RM5 RAE5, a SHETLAND SHEEPDOG known as "WYATT," owned by KELLY KLOKOW of IXONIA, WI.

Group Awards

Sporting

1 st Place: CH MACH RACH DOCHARA SPUN A ROYAL FLOWER UD RM3 RAE3 MXS MJS MXF T2B DCAT CGC TKI, a NOVA SCOTIA DUCK TOLLING RETRIEVER known as "DIZZY," owned by DANIELA FLORES of TOPEKA, KS





CH MACH RACH DOCHARA SPUN A ROYAL FLOWER UD RAE3 MXS MJS MXF T2B DCAT CGC TKI, a DUCK TOLLING RETRIEVER known as "DIZZY," owned by of 2 nd Place: RACH NOSAM' S ASPEN FALL FOREST CDX PCD BN GN RM3 RAE3 RC TD FCAT CGCA CGCU TKN ATT, a VIZSLA known as "SEQUOIA," owned by CHRISTINE M. MCKELVEY of ASPEN, CO.





RACH NOSAM' FALL FOREST CDX PCD BN GN RAE3 RC TD FCAT CGCA CGCU TKN ATT, a VIZSLA known as "SEQUOIA," owned by of 3 rd Place: RACH6 MISS SMIDGEN LADY WIGGLEBOTTOM CDX BN GO RM12 RAE12, a GOLDEN RETRIEVER known as "SMIDGEN," owned by CHRISTOPHER MEDLOCK / CHERYL MEDLOCK of TULSA, OK.





RACH6 MISS SMIDGEN LADY WIGGLEBOTTOM CDX BN GO RAE12, a GOLDEN RETRIEVER known as "SMIDGEN," owned by / of 4th Place: GCH CH RACH5 SKIBOO'S JAVALIN CENSATIONAL NIGHT ACTION BN RM11 RAE10 JH FDC MX MXJ MJB XF CA FCAT2 CGC ATT FTI, a COCKER SPANIEL known as "KISS," owned by JEANNE S GRIM DVM of MARIETTA, GA

Hound

1 st Place: MACH RACH FOXHUNT FIESTA CDX BN GN RM3 RAE3 MXS MJB XF, a WHIPPET known as "ACE," owned by CAROL PERKINS of MANCHESTER, CT





MACH RACH FOXHUNT FIESTA CDX BN GN RAE3 MXS MJB XF, a WHIPPET known as "ACE," owned by of 2 nd Place: AGCH MACH5 RACH CAPTAIN INSANO CD BN RM4 RAE2 MXS2 PAD MJS2 PJD PADP PJDP MFG TQX T2B5 THDN RATN CGC TKA, a GREYHOUND known as "BUZZ," owned by TERRIANNE BASCH of MEDINA, OH .





AGCH MACH5 RACH CAPTAIN INSANO CD BN RAE2 MXS2 PAD MJS2 PJD PADP PJDP MFG TQX T2B5 THDN RATN CGC TKA, a GREYHOUND known as "BUZZ," owned by of . 3 rd Place: RACH BARE TREE LUCK BE A LADY CD BN RM9 RAE6 FDC MX MXB MXJ MJB NJP MFB NFP T2B SWN SCA SIA CGC TKA, a BEAGLE known as "LUCKY," owned by AMANDA L STIPE of CHAPEL HILL, NC .





RACH BARE TREE LUCK BE A LADY CD BN RAE6 FDC MX MXB MXJ MJB NJP MFB NFP T2B SWN SCA SIA CGC TKA, a BEAGLE known as "LUCKY," owned by AMANDA L STIPE of . 4th Place: RACH LUVAKIS RB'S WUV, TRU WUV, WILL FOWOW YOU FOWEVA RM3 RAE2 SC MX AXJ OF BCAT THDN CGCA CGCU TKI, a RHODESIAN RIDGEBACK known as "BUTTERCUP," owned by TERESA M WEST-HOLMES / EMILY HOLMES /ALEXANDRA M HART of WADSWORTH, OH

Working

1 st Place: RACH PROTEA'S TIMED IT PERFECTLY CDX PCDX BN GN GO RM2 RAE2 FDC MX MXB MXJ MJB MXF NFP CAA DCAT SWN SHDN WAC BH DS CGCU TKA, a DOBERMAN PINSCHER known as "NIKORA," owned by KATHY INGRAM / HELIA DRISCOLL of SANGER, TX





RACH PROTEA'S TIMED IT PERFECTLY CDX PCDX BN GN GO RAE2 FDC MX MXB MXJ MJB MXF NFP CAA DCAT SWN SHDN WAC BH DS CGCU TKA, a DOBERMAN PINSCHER known as "NIKORA," owned by / of 2 nd Place: RACH2 THUNDER KEG'S COME SAIL AWAY RM5 RAE5, a ST BERNARD known as "HUMPHREY," owned by SUSAN LIEPPE of ATLANTA, GA.





RACH2 THUNDER KEG'S COME SAIL AWAY RAE5, a known as "HUMPHREY," owned by of 3 rd Place: RACH WHITWIND'S SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES CD PCD BN GN RM4 RAE4 FDC BCAT CGCA CGCU TKN ATT, a GREAT DANE known as " SALEM ," owned by HEATHER WHITAKER of TALLAHASSEE, FL.





RACH WHITWIND'S SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES CD PCD BN GN RAE4 FDC BCAT CGCA CGCU TKN ATT, a GREAT DANE known as " ," owned by of 4th Place: MACH3 RACH2 TEALCREST'S SPRING A NEW BEGINNING CD BN RM7 RAE5 RC2 FDC MXC MJC MFS TQX T2B4 FCAT TT CGCA TKI, a BOXER known as "DILLON," owned by NANCY MILLER / MIKE MILLER of CHATTANOOGA, TN.

Terrier

1 st Place: RACH ISLAND BEACH JETTY CDX BN RM2 RAE2 ACT1 CGCA TKI ATT, a RUSSELL TERRIER known as "JETTY," owned by HEATHER GACHO of BEACHWOOD, NJ





RACH JETTY CDX BN RAE2 ACT1 CGCA TKI ATT, a RUSSELL TERRIER known as "JETTY," owned by of 2 nd Place: RACH SARIUS BUST A MOVE UD BN GO RM4 RAE3 FCAT4 SWA SCM SBE RATO CGC TKN FITG FTN, a MINIATURE SCHNAUZER known as "TUCKER," owned by CINDY D SANDERS of REHOBOTH BEACH, DE.





RACH SARIUS BUST A MOVE UD BN GO RAE3 FCAT4 SWA SCM SBE RATO CGC TKN FITG FTN, a MINIATURE SCHNAUZER known as "TUCKER," owned by CINDY D SANDERS of 3 rd Place: GCHB CH RACH3 CHRISTHILL FIRST LADY MARIE GENEVA UDX2 PCDX OM3 BN GN RM11 RAE8 FDC CGC TKI ATT, an AUSTRALIAN TERRIER known as "MAMIE," owned by KREG B HILL/DR. WILLIAM I CHRISTENSEN of PALM SPRINGS, CA.





GCHB CH RACH3 CHRISTHILL FIRST LADY MARIE UDX2 PCDX OM3 BN GN RAE8 FDC CGC TKI ATT, an AUSTRALIAN TERRIER known as "MAMIE," owned by KREG B HILL/DR. WILLIAM I CHRISTENSEN of 4th Place: GCH CH RACH CONNEMARA'S COLDCASE INVESTIGATOR CDX BN GN RM5 RAE4 RC NA NAJ NF ACT1 CFCA CGCU FTI, an AIREDALE TERRIER known as "GATOR," owned by LINDA COATES of LOUISVILLE, KY

Toy

1 st Place: RACH3 TINY TOTS BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES CD BN RM6 RAE6, a POMERANIAN known as "FLINT," owned by KELLY WINKIE of CARY, IL





RACH3 TINY TOTS BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES CD BN RAE6, a POMERANIAN known as "FLINT," owned by of 2 nd Place: RACH2 ONEANDONLY WONDERFUL WORLD CD RM4 RAE4 OA NAJ DCAT CGCA TKA FTN, a TOY POODLE known as "LOUIS," owned by AMANDA FAULKNER of IVA, SC .





RACH2 ONEANDONLY WONDERFUL WORLD CD RAE4 OA NAJ DCAT CGCA TKA FTN, a TOY POODLE known as "LOUIS," owned by of . 3 rd Place: OTCH PACH RACH HALLMARK JOLEI HOT ON THE TRAIL TOVA VCD3 UDX6 OM8 BN RM4 RAE4 FDC MXP7 MXPS MJP4 MJPB PAX XF MFPB TQXP CGC TKE, a SHIH TZU known as "TOVA," owned by JUDY E HARDING/THOMAS R HARDING of EASTON, MD .





OTCH PACH RACH HALLMARK JOLEI HOT ON THE TRAIL TOVA VCD3 UDX6 OM8 BN RAE4 FDC MXPS MJP4 MJPB PAX XF MFPB TQXP CGC TKE, a known as "TOVA," owned by JUDY E HARDING/THOMAS R HARDING of . 4th Place: RACH SPOTLIGHT VIENNA TRI SYMPHONY PH CD PCD BN RM5 RAE4 MX MXJ MXF T2B CA DCAT SWE SCME SINE SEM SHDN CGCA CGCU TKP ATT, a PAPILLON known as " VIENNA ," owned by MELANIE HARRIMAN of KNOXVILLE, TN

Non-Sporting

1 st Place: OTCH RACH WYNDSPELL EFFERVESCENT UDX OM4 RM3 RAE3, a KEESHOND known as "FRESCA," owned by MARION CRAIN of BYRNES MILL , MO





OTCH RACH WYNDSPELL EFFERVESCENT UDX OM4 RAE3, a KEESHOND known as "FRESCA," owned by of , MO 2 nd Place: CH RACH2 SHADOWLENDS DANZN STARZ WINTER ICE UD PCDX BN GN GO RM6 RAE6 RC, a SCHIPPERKE known as "CRIS," owned by CAROL S T DAVIS /KATJY LYTLE of WATSONVILLE, CA.





CH RACH2 SHADOWLENDS DANZN STARZ WINTER ICE UD PCDX BN GN GO RAE6 RC, a SCHIPPERKE known as "CRIS," owned by CAROL S T /KATJY of 3 rd Place: RACHH 5 ALARM TRIPLE THREAT RM2 RAE2 OA OAJ OF, a DALMATIAN known as "TRIPLE," owned by SHANNON KILEY of MCKINNEY, TX.





RACHH 5 ALARM TRIPLE THREAT RAE2 OA OAJ OF, a DALMATIAN known as "TRIPLE," owned by of 4th Place: RACH3 SAPHIRE ALAKAZAM CD BN RM6 RAE6 RC OA OAJ OF FCAT ACT2 CGCA CGCU TKI, a POODLE known as "KAZZIE," owned by KIM M ALEXANDER- THOMSON of SNYDER, NY

Herding

1 st Place: OTCH3 MACH RACH TRIQUETRA'S CAJUN ROULETTE QUEEN UDX6 PUTD OGM VER RM3 RAE3 FDC MXB MJB MFB TQX T2B CAX FCAT TT BH DEX3 DMX2 AMX ASA CGCA CGCU TKE ATT VHMA VSWE FITG, a BELGIAN MALINOIS known as "ROUXETTE," owned by KIMBERLY ANN HOEPPNER of BOGALUSA, LA





OTCH3 MACH RACH TRIQUETRA'S CAJUN ROULETTE QUEEN UDX6 PUTD OGM VER RAE3 FDC MXB MJB MFB TQX T2B CAX FCAT TT BH DEX3 DMX2 AMX ASA CGCA CGCU TKE ATT VHMA VSWE FITG, a BELGIAN MALINOIS known as "ROUXETTE," owned by of 2 nd Place: RACH2 BLUE HEAVENS SILVER STAR II CD GN RM5 RAE5, a SHETLAND SHEEPDOG known as "WYATT," owned by KERRY KLOKOW of IXONIA, WI.





RACH2 BLUE HEAVENS SILVER STAR II CD GN RAE5, a SHETLAND SHEEPDOG known as "WYATT," owned by of 3 rd Place: RACH CENTENNIALS WINCHESTER @FAIROAKS CD BN RM2 RAE2 NA SCN SIN DN CGC FITB, an AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD known as "KESSLER," owned by JESSICA TUELL of FAYETTEVILLE, AR.





RACH CENTENNIALS WINCHESTER @FAIROAKS CD BN RAE2 NA SCN SIN DN CGC FITB, an AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD known as "KESSLER," owned by of 4th Place: RACH2 DRYKREEK'S SINGULAR SENSATION CDX PCD BN GN RM5 RAE5 MX MXJ MFB T2B BCAT SCN CGCA TKI, a BELGIAN MALINOIS known as "SUSI," owned by DEBRA A KEITH of TULLY, NY

FSS/Miscellaneous

1 st Place: RACH COOLIBAH'S SECRETS AND SURPRISES CDX PUTD BN RM3 RAE3 RC FDC DCAT CGC TKE ATT, a DANISH-SWEDISH FARMDOG known as "DAISY," owned by DEBORAH NEUFELD of KISSIMMEE, FL





RACH COOLIBAH'S SECRETS AND SURPRISES CDX PUTD BN RAE3 RC FDC DCAT CGC TKE ATT, a DANISH-SWEDISH FARMDOG known as "DAISY," owned by of 2 nd Place: RACH BAR-KER'S H NERAK WISH UPON A STAR CD PCD BN RM5 RAE4 CA FCAT3 CGCA CGCU TKI, a PERUVIAN INCA ORCHID known as "NOODLE," owned by LIZBETH K MOLLOY of MINOT, ND .





RACH BAR-KER'S H NERAK WISH UPON A STAR CD PCD BN RAE4 CA FCAT3 CGCA CGCU TKI, a PERUVIAN INCA ORCHID known as "NOODLE," owned by LIZBETH K MOLLOY of . 3rd Place: RACH CALDERSONG'S STORYTELLER CM BN RM4 RAE2 RC FDC RATO CGCA CGCU TKP ATT VHMA FITG, a YAKUTIAN LAIKA known as "KA," owned by ELIZABETH GRANT of BLYTHE, GA.

All-American Dog

1 st Place: AGCH MACH5 PACH RACH SHANI OF INGLESIDE UD BN RM2 RAE2 MXS2 PAD MJC2 PJD MXP3 MXPB MJPB PAX MFB TQX MFPB T2B4 TKI, an ALL-AMERICAN DOG known as "SHANI," owned by VALERIE DIETZ of O'FALLON, IL.





AGCH MACH5 PACH RACH SHANI OF UD BN RAE2 MXS2 PAD MJC2 PJD MXPB MJPB PAX MFB TQX MFPB T2B4 TKI, an ALL-AMERICAN DOG known as "SHANI," owned by of O'FALLON, IL. 2 nd Place: RACH2 TIGHTLINE'S DIGGING FOR SUCCESS CDX PCDX BN GN GO RM7 RAE7 RC FDC FCAT3 CGCA CGCU TKA VHMA FITB, an ALL-AMERICAN DOG known as "DOZER," owned by DEBBIE KAY SCEPANSKI of SUSSEX, WI.





RACH2 TIGHTLINE'S DIGGING FOR SUCCESS CDX PCDX BN GN GO RAE7 RC FDC FCAT3 CGCA CGCU TKA VHMA FITB, an ALL-AMERICAN DOG known as "DOZER," owned by of 3 rd Place: RACH STREETDOG NAMED DESIRE AT LRB RM2 RAE2 RC THDN CGCA TKA, an ALL-AMERICAN DOG known as "STELLA," owned by TRACI L BITLER/DAVID M BITLER of HARROD, OH .





RACH STREETDOG NAMED DESIRE AT LRB RAE2 RC THDN CGCA TKA, an ALL-AMERICAN DOG known as "STELLA," owned by TRACI L BITLER/DAVID M BITLER of . 4th Place: RACH2 BAILEYS ARMS DAYTON CDX PCD BN RM5 RAE4 RC CGCA TKI, an ALL-AMERICAN DOG known as "DAYTONA," owned by KAREN B CARR/ ANDREW CARR of EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ

AKC Breeder of the Year

Sandi Lyon was presented with the 2024 AKC Breeder of the Year Award for Margaux Bouviers at the AKC National Championship on Saturday, December 14, 2024. The annual award honors breeders who have made an impact on their breed and dedicated their lives to improving the health, temperament and quality of purebred dogs.

The sixth annual posthumous Breeder of the Year was awarded to Kaz Hosaka.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

