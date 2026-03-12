Giant Worldwide Supports Oscar-Nominated Films From NEON and A24 With Global Distribution Services

Part of Cinverse's Matchpoint® media supply chain company handled mastering, QC and digital platform delivery for awards contenders including Sentimental Value, Marty Supreme, The Secret Agent and If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Worldwide, a Matchpoint® company, which provides technical solutions for the global media supply chain, supported several of this year's major awards contenders with digital distribution services.

This includes the Oscar-nominated titles Sentimental Value (9 nominations), Marty Supreme (9 nominations), If I Had Legs I'd Kick You (Best Actress nomination for Rose Byrne), and NEON's The Secret Agent (Best Actor nomination for Wagner Maura). Through technical mastering, awards screener preparation, localization, and worldwide platform delivery, Giant helped prepare the films for awards consideration and global digital distribution.

Giant has served as NEON's exclusive Quality Control, physical media, and digital delivery partner since the distributor's inception, supporting the company's technical workflows from source QC through U.S. digital distribution and future international releases. The company has also been a trusted A24 vendor for the past five years, providing master QC and distribution services across its current slate.

For NEON, Giant supported The Secret Agent and Sentimental Value with 4K master QC, trailer QC, subtitle and caption creation, DVD and Blu-ray authoring, and awards clip preparation, in addition to digital distribution packaging. Giant also created master encodes, in addition to digital platform deliveries.

For A24's awards contenders Marty Supreme and If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Giant provided master QC, encoding, metadata preparation, and digital platform distribution, ensuring each title met technical specifications for global release.

"These films represent some of the most exciting and ambitious work in independent cinema today," said Meri Hassouni, SVP of Sales at Giant Worldwide. "We're incredibly honored to collaborate with visionary distributors like NEON and A24 and to help bring these remarkable films to audiences around the world."

As part of Cineverse's (Nasdaq: CNVS) Matchpoint® technology ecosystem, Giant provides end-to-end technical services that support the modern media supply chain—working with everyone from innovative independent distributors to the largest studios in the industry to bring film and television to audiences worldwide.

About Giant Worldwide

Giant Worldwide, a Matchpoint® company, is a full-service digital studio with offices in New York City, Los Angeles, and Warsaw, specializing in the preparation, localization, quality control, and delivery of premium digital content to global distribution platforms. Services include digital prep and encoding, master QC—including source QC and S&P compliance and end-to-end delivery for OTT, AVOD, SVOD, and EST platforms — and localization via the creation and conformance of all subtitle languages and closed captions. Trusted by leading studios, distributors, and content owners, Giant Worldwide ensures content is technically flawless, culturally accurate, and delivered on time to meet live dates and critical deadlines. For more information, visit www.giant-worldwide.com.

About Matchpoint®

Matchpoint® is an award-winning, AI-powered, automated media supply chain that transforms how media and entertainment companies manage and deliver streaming video assets. It was developed to address the challenges facing studios and content owners due to rising costs, complexity, and scale, by replacing manual, labor-intensive workflows with an intelligent, end-to-end system that works across hundreds of global FAST, AVOD, SVOD and CTV platforms via the product suite – Dispatch (content onboarding and delivery), Blueprint (app building), and Insights (analytics) – which provides real-time control, transparency, scalability, and operational efficiency. With the recent addition of Giant Worldwide, Matchpoint uniquely combines automation, enterprise-level execution, and advertising technology – going beyond traditional infrastructure to provide enhanced monetization, real-time content optimization, and high-volume distribution.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is an entertainment technology company and studio. Fiercely innovative and independent, Cineverse develops and invests in technology and content that drives the future of the industry. Core to its business is Matchpoint® – a growing tech ecosystem powered by AI and designed to prepare, distribute, monetize, and continuously improve content across any platform. Matchpoint helps studios large and small operate at scale and improve performance and efficiency in an increasingly fragmented distribution environment. Additionally, Cineverse distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts, across theatrical, home entertainment, and streaming; operates dozens of digital properties that super serve passionate fandoms around the world; and works with leading brands to connect them with audiences they value. From award-winning technology to the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history, Cineverse has created a playbook that marries tech and content to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com.

