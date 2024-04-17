Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. Proudly Announces the Election of Two New Board Members by Shareholders

TROY, Mich., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. proudly welcomes two new members to its Board of Directors. Following a unanimous vote by its shareholders, Alexander Lebedinski and Keela Johnson have been elected to join the board, effective immediately.

Alexander Lebedinski and Keela Johnson are the two newest members of Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.'s Board of Directors.
Bringing a wealth of experience and expertise, Alexander Lebedinski and Keela Johnson significantly enhance Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.'s leadership team. Alexander Lebedinski specializes in Healthcare Law and Business Transactions, representing many healthcare providers. His extensive knowledge of Federal and State regulatory compliance and his adeptness in handling corporate and employment law matters add substantial value to the firm. Keela Johnson's practice focuses on various domestic relations and family law aspects, including high-asset divorce and custody litigation. With her court-appointed guardian ad litem and parenting time coordinator expertise, Ms. Johnson is instrumental in navigating complex family legal matters with compassion and diligence.

Their exemplary leadership and demonstrated track records in their respective practice areas are poised to play pivotal roles in shaping the strategic direction of Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. stands as the 12th largest law firm in Michigan, boasting over 45 years of legal expertise. With offices strategically located in Troy, Lansing, and Munising, Michigan, our firm comprises a dedicated team of over 60 attorneys, offering comprehensive legal services. Recognized as a Top Tier Law Firm in the United States by U.S. News and World Report, Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. has earned additional accolades, including being named a Cool Place to Work by Crain's Detroit Business and securing a spot on the Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces list. Learn more at www.gmhlaw.com.

