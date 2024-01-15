John Clark, Chairman of Municipal Law Section at Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, to Instruct at Oakland University

News provided by

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.

15 Jan, 2024, 12:49 ET

TROY, Mich., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Clark, Chairman of the Municipal Law Section at Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, was invited to teach at Oakland University. He will instruct students in The Master of Public Administration Program, focusing on Public Sector Labor and Employee Relations.

Continue Reading
John Clark
John Clark

This course delves into advanced practices related to managing and facilitating productive labor/management relationships in Michigan's public sector. It specifically addresses the responsibilities of public sector supervisors/managers handling labor and employee relations in a unionized workforce. Online lectures will cover the dynamics between management and labor organizations, along with various relevant topics and discussions. The course aims to present realistic situations and proven solutions to the challenges faced by public sector managers in today's unionized environment.

John Clark specializes in labor and employment law, serving clients in both the public and private sectors since 1995. Additionally, he is a certified employment arbitrator through the American Arbitration Association, overseeing complex employment matters for both public and private sector claimants.

With extensive experience in labor and employment law, including contract negotiations, arbitrations, and handling various legal proceedings, Mr. Clark has authored papers and presented on labor and employment topics. He has also addressed the intricate processes surrounding the appointment of Emergency Managers.

The Master of Public Administration Program at Oakland University enhances excellence in public and nonprofit management by strengthening the leadership capacity, problem-solving skills, public service values, and community engagement of current and aspiring executives. The program is designed to provide outstanding service to students, the communities served, and the public at large.

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. stands as the 12th largest law firm in Michigan, boasting over 45 years of legal expertise. With offices strategically located in Troy, Lansing, and Munising, Michigan, our firm comprises a dedicated team of over 60 attorneys, offering comprehensive legal services. Recognized as a Top Tier Law Firm in the United States by U.S. News and World Report, Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. has earned additional accolades, including being named a Cool Place to Work by Crain's Detroit Business and securing a spot on the Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces list. Learn more at www.gmhlaw.com.

SOURCE Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.

Also from this source

Anthony K. Chubb of Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. Appointed to Prestigious Michigan Bar Association Government Law Council

Anthony K. Chubb of Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. Appointed to Prestigious Michigan Bar Association Government Law Council

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. proudly announces the appointment of Anthony K. Chubb to the esteemed Michigan Bar Association Government Law...
Best Lawyers has named LeRoy H. Wulfmeier III as one of The Best Lawyers in America (2024 Edition)

Best Lawyers has named LeRoy H. Wulfmeier III as one of The Best Lawyers in America (2024 Edition)

Best Lawyers, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession, has named LeRoy H. Wulfmeier III as one of The Best...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.