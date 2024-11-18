Gift Creativity and Togetherness this Holiday Season with Black Friday Deals on Epson Household Tech

Epson Supports Mindful Shopping with Everyday Tech up to $300 Off

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While gift-giving is a universal experience, what should be a gesture of thoughtfulness can quickly turn into a challenging quest to find the perfect gift for a friend or loved one. Yet, according to psychologists, the act of gift-giving can bring happiness to the gift-giver, create lasting memories and strengthen relationships.1 This season, Epson is supporting mindful shopping, encouraging gifting products that not only embrace creativity and thoughtfulness, but also add value to everyday lives. From family-friendly holiday movie nights to crafty DIY projects and decor, Epson's most popular household tech is available this holiday season for up to $300 off, making it easier than ever to bring family and friends together to create memories that last a lifetime.

"This year, Epson hopes to promote a world of wellness by helping holiday shoppers invest in products that encourage togetherness and connection," said Nils Madden, marketing director, Consumer Imaging & Printing, Epson America. "Regardless of who you might be shopping for, Epson offers a range of gift options for an easy and mindful gift-giving and receiving holiday season with gifts that inspire, connect and create."

Give the Gift of Experiences: Epson's Holiday Picks

With a very short shopping window following Thanksgiving this year and over half of shoppers also searching for self-gifting ideas,2 embrace the magic of the season to make those indulgences a reality for all:

Merry Movie Nights – As a new addition to Epson's lineup, the Epson EpiqVision ® Mini EF22 portable smart laser projector is the perfect gift for bringing family together to enjoy classic holiday movies or showcase cherished family videos. Packing stunning picture quality up to 150" from a compact design, this projector makes it easy to stream your favorite content with built-in Google TV™ 3 to access to over 10,000 streaming apps, 4 including Netflix ® , Disney+ and more. Black Friday Deal: $799.99 ( $200 off), MSRP $999.99 .

Epson Black Friday Pricing and Details

Starting in mid-November, Epson is offering Black Friday pricing across its most popular products available through the Epson e-store and select retailers and e-tailers.7 Promotional prices will vary throughout the holiday season.

