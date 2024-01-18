Gift From Your Heart With Chocolove This Valentine's Day

Individually Wrapped Heart-Shaped Bites:

Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Hearts: Heart-shaped chocolate bites with cinnamon salted caramel filling in 55% Belgian dark chocolate

Dark Chocolate Very Cherry Hearts: Heart-shaped chocolate bites with cherry puree filling in 55% Belgian dark chocolate

Limited-Edition Valentine's Day Bars:

Cherry Cordial : 55% Belgian dark chocolate with cherry filling

: 55% Belgian dark chocolate with cherry filling Raspberry Rose: Raspberry and a hint of real rose enveloped in 34% ruby chocolate

Cinnamon Ganache: 33% Belgian milk chocolate with cinnamon ganache filling

Decadent and handcrafted gourmet chocolate creations from Chocolove Master Chocolatier Chef Patrick Peeters are also available exclusively at Chocolove.com, including a Valentine's Decadent Dessert Collection Gift Box, Cherry Cordials Gift Box, Caramel & Nut Lovers Assortment Box and Artisanal Truffles Gift Box.

Additionally, all of Chocolove's bars feature a love poem inside the wrapper for added romantic flair, and always-available flavors including Raspberries in Dark Chocolate, Cherries & Almonds in Dark Chocolate and Passion Fruit in Ruby Chocolate are especially popular for Valentine's Day.

Sourcing and Availability:

Chocolove's bars and bites are Non GMO Project Verified; made with traceable cocoa beans; and Rainforest Alliance Certified, meaning the chocolate is sourced using methods that support social, economic and environmental sustainability. The Valentine's Day collection bars and bites will be available at: Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, New Seasons Market, Natural Grocers, Wakefern, The Fresh Market, Wegmans Food Markets, Thrive Market and Chocolove.com.

About Chocolove

Chocolove was founded in 1995 in Boulder, Colorado, by Timothy Moley with the goal of creating the freshest, best-tasting, European-style premium chocolate that was priced right and ethically sourced. Today, Chocolove crafts each product with care and offers bars, mini bars, cups, bites, boxes, specialty holiday chocolates, and small-batch handmade truffles in more than 60 artfully balanced, lusciously smooth, and full-bodied flavors that can be enjoyed every day. For more information, visit Chocolove.com.

CONTACT:

Libby Pinkerton, Linhart PR

[email protected] / 918-527-3221

SOURCE Chocolove