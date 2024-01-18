Gift From Your Heart With Chocolove This Valentine's Day

News provided by

Chocolove

18 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Spread love with individually wrapped heart-shaped bites, bars and gourmet gift boxes

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based leader in chocolate quality, flavor innovation and sustainability for nearly 30 years, has Valentine's Day celebrations covered with special dark chocolate heart-shaped bites in Very Cherry and Salted Caramel with Cinnamon flavors. Plus, festive bars in Cherry Cordial, Ruby Raspberry Rose and Cinnamon Ganache flavors are also returning for a limited time.  

Here are the details on Chocolove's Valentine's Day chocolate:

Individually Wrapped Heart-Shaped Bites:

  • Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Hearts: Heart-shaped chocolate bites with cinnamon salted caramel filling in 55% Belgian dark chocolate
  • Dark Chocolate Very Cherry Hearts: Heart-shaped chocolate bites with cherry puree filling in 55% Belgian dark chocolate

Limited-Edition Valentine's Day Bars:

  • Cherry Cordial: 55% Belgian dark chocolate with cherry filling
  • Raspberry Rose: Raspberry and a hint of real rose enveloped in 34% ruby chocolate
  • Cinnamon Ganache: 33% Belgian milk chocolate with cinnamon ganache filling

Decadent and handcrafted gourmet chocolate creations from Chocolove Master Chocolatier Chef Patrick Peeters are also available exclusively at Chocolove.com, including a Valentine's Decadent Dessert Collection Gift Box, Cherry Cordials Gift Box, Caramel & Nut Lovers Assortment Box and Artisanal Truffles Gift Box.

Additionally, all of Chocolove's bars feature a love poem inside the wrapper for added romantic flair, and always-available flavors including Raspberries in Dark Chocolate, Cherries & Almonds in Dark Chocolate and Passion Fruit in Ruby Chocolate are especially popular for Valentine's Day.

Sourcing and Availability:
Chocolove's bars and bites are Non GMO Project Verified; made with traceable cocoa beans; and Rainforest Alliance Certified, meaning the chocolate is sourced using methods that support social, economic and environmental sustainability. The Valentine's Day collection bars and bites will be available at: Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, New Seasons Market, Natural Grocers, Wakefern, The Fresh Market, Wegmans Food Markets, Thrive Market and Chocolove.com.  

About Chocolove
Chocolove was founded in 1995 in Boulder, Colorado, by Timothy Moley with the goal of creating the freshest, best-tasting, European-style premium chocolate that was priced right and ethically sourced. Today, Chocolove crafts each product with care and offers bars, mini bars, cups, bites, boxes, specialty holiday chocolates, and small-batch handmade truffles in more than 60 artfully balanced, lusciously smooth, and full-bodied flavors that can be enjoyed every day. For more information, visit Chocolove.com.

CONTACT:
Libby Pinkerton, Linhart PR 
[email protected] / 918-527-3221

SOURCE Chocolove

Also from this source

Fulfill Holiday Wish Lists and Satisfy Cravings with Chocolove's Tree-Shaped Chocolates and Seasonal Bars

Fulfill Holiday Wish Lists and Satisfy Cravings with Chocolove's Tree-Shaped Chocolates and Seasonal Bars

Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based leader in chocolate quality, sustainability and flavor innovation for more than 28 years, is announcing the...
Savor the Last Days of Summer with Chocolove's New and Refreshingly Indulgent Dark Chocolate Gelato Pops

Savor the Last Days of Summer with Chocolove's New and Refreshingly Indulgent Dark Chocolate Gelato Pops

Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based leader in chocolate quality, sustainability and flavor innovation for nearly 28 years, is offering a delicious...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.