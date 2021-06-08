Gift Ideas From Casio To Celebrate Dads And Grads

For Sleek Looks For the dads and grads out there who appreciate a stylish, clean design without compromising functionality, the stainless steel EDIFICE EFSS570DC-1A features a slim case and modern gray octagonal bezel with soft yellow accents. With solar power capabilities, water resistance up to 100 meters and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, the EFSS570DC-1A will become their go-to timepiece. Additional features include a date display, stopwatch and three dials to display seconds, stopwatch minutes and stopwatch seconds. The EFSS570DC-1A retails for $270 and is available for purchase at Edifice.Casio.com .

For more information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit Edifice.Casio.com

For G-SHOCK Lovers

For those who appreciate a tough, dependable watch, the G-STEEL GSTB400-1A is the ideal timepiece. Combining both style and high-quality functionality, the new GSTB400-1A boasts an upscale look in G-SHOCK's traditional tough case but with the slimmest silhouette available. It arrives in a textured, black resin band and ultra-tough Carbon Core Guard structure that balances strength and lightness. In addition, it is equipped with G-SHOCK's most up-to-date functions including Tough Solar Power, Bluetooth® technology to pair with smart phones via the G-SHOCK Connected App, automatic time adjustment, phone finder and more. The GSTB400-1A retails for $320 and is available for purchase at gshock.com.

For more information on Casio's G-SHOCK collection of timepieces, please visit gshock.com .

For Music Enthusiasts

Regardless of skill level, the powerful, portable and versatile Casiotone CT-S1 is designed for music lovers who enjoy playing anytime, anywhere. Users can bring music to life with 61 full-size keys with touch response, stereo grand piano plus 60 other AiX-powered studio-quality tones in a keyboard that looks as good as it sounds. Weighing only 9 lbs., the CT-S1 can be powered with six AA batteries and features strap pins that make it the go-anywhere piano. Wired or wirelessly, users can link the keyboards to Casio's dedicated Chordana Play, which will enable them to change the tempo or key of songs being played, in addition to displaying music scores and piano roll. The CT-S1 (MSRP: 299.99) is available in three color variations, white, black and red with a matching fabric speaker net that adds to the overall clean and simplistic design.

To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com .

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home .

About EDIFICE

Casio's EDIFICE collection reflects a distinct sense of style by providing men with features that are ideal for professional and weekend lifestyles. The collection speaks to upwardly, mobile men whose goals lie anywhere from the boardroom to the ballpark. With a variety of aristocratic, sleek styles, Casio's EDIFICE timepieces possess features including multi-layered dials, world time, daily alarms, and more. Made with strong, comfortable band materials of resin and stainless steel, each style exudes an attractive, sophisticated look. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE line of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com/home .

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casiousa.com

