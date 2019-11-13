Gift of Travel: Exclusive Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals on Over 50 Attractions from Visit Orlando
Nov 13, 2019, 12:16 ET
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For those looking to give the gift of travel, even more savings are available for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday for Orlando, the No. 1 best vacation city for your wallet, according to GoBankingRates.com. Starting Nov. 19, Visit Orlando, the destination's official tourism association, will offer an extra 10% off all purchases at OrlandoTickets.com, on top of exclusive deals and discounts to more than 50 world-famous theme parks, attractions, activities and dinner shows.
Guests must use promo code "GIFT" on purchases made Nov. 19 – Dec. 8 to obtain deals ranging from free additional days at theme parks to exclusive ticket offers. Most offers are valid one year from purchase, perfect for gifting (or planning) a 2020 vacation.
Visit Orlando is the official association and travel planning expert for Orlando, Theme Park Capital of the World®, and the most visited destination in the U.S.
After the additional 10% discount, Visit Orlando's Black Friday Exclusive Attraction Deals* equate to savings such as:
- Walt Disney World® Resort:
- Save up to $90 on a multi-day Disney Theme Park ticket.
- Bonus: Guests get a free Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Luggage Tag gift from Visit Orlando with purchase of 3-Day or more Disney Theme Park Ticket (one per transaction, while quantities last)
- Universal Orlando Resort:
- Buy 2 Park 2 Day Park to Park, Get 3rd Day Free and save up to $73 per ticket.
- Buy 2 Park 3 Day Park to Park ticket, Get 3rd Park and 4th Day Free with savings up to $135 per ticket.
- SeaWorld® Orlando:
- SeaWorld Any Day PLUS All Day Dining, Save up to $63 per ticket.
- Two Parks Any Day, save up to $60 per ticket.
- Three Parks Any Day, save up to $74 per ticket.
- LEGOLAND® Florida Resort: Get a second day free when purchasing single day admission, to save up to $43 per ticket.
- The Wheel at ICON™ Park: Buy one admission, get a second admission free to save up to $33 per ticket.
- Gatorland®: Get unlimited rides on the Gatorland Express train with each already-discounted admission ticket, a savings of up to $12 per ticket.
- SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium: Save up to $10 per ticket.
- Madame Tussauds Orlando: Save up to $10 per ticket.
- Fun Spot America: Save up to $11 on Single-Day Armband with SkyCoaster.
Accommodation Deals in Orlando** – Hotels and resorts across Orlando are offering their own Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals for travelers, including:
- Rosen Shingle Creek: Get five nights for the price of four, for stays in November and December 2019 and September 2020.
- B Resort & Spa: From Nov. 27 – Dec. 2, B Resort & Spa is offering up to 50% off stays Dec. 1, 2019-Dec. 30, 2020 with code "CYBER".
- Rosen Centre and Rosen Plaza: Both properties are offering five nights for the price of four for stays in Nov. and Dec. 2019 as well as in Aug. and Sept. 2020.
- Rosen Inn, Rosen Inn Pointe Orlando, Rosen Inn International, and Clarion Inn Lake Buena Vista: Rates are just $69.99 (plus tax) per night at these four hotels, and include complimentary breakfast buffet for two adults and two children, for stays from Nov. 29, 2019 - Dec. 23, 2020. Book via this link.
- Sonesta ES Suites Orlando: Score 20% savings on two-night or longer stays for travel in 2019 and 2020.
- Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek and Waldorf Astoria Orlando: From Nov. 26 – Dec. 3, 2019, guests save 20% off best available rates when booking in advance.
- Courtyard Orlando Lake Buena Vista: Guests can save 20% on stays through Dec. 31, 2020 with this link.
* Please see specific terms and conditions noted for individual tickets purchased on OrlandoTickets.com
**Accommodation offers are subject to availability and blackout dates may apply.
