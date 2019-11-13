Gift of Travel: Exclusive Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals on Over 50 Attractions from Visit Orlando

Guests must use promo code "GIFT" on purchases made Nov. 19 – Dec. 8 to obtain deals ranging from free additional days at theme parks to exclusive ticket offers. Most offers are valid one year from purchase, perfect for gifting (or planning) a 2020 vacation.

Visit Orlando is the official association and travel planning expert for Orlando, Theme Park Capital of the World®, and the most visited destination in the U.S.

After the additional 10% discount, Visit Orlando's Black Friday Exclusive Attraction Deals* equate to savings such as:

Walt Disney World® Resort :

: Save up to $90 on a multi-day Disney Theme Park ticket.

Bonus: Guests get a free Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Luggage Tag gift from Visit Orlando with purchase of 3-Day or more Disney Theme Park Ticket (one per transaction, while quantities last)

Galaxy's Edge Luggage Tag gift from Visit Orlando with purchase of 3-Day or more Disney Theme Park Ticket (one per transaction, while quantities last) Universal Orlando Resort:

Buy 2 Park 2 Day Park to Park, Get 3rd Day Free and save up to $73 per ticket.

Buy 2 Park 3 Day Park to Park ticket, Get 3rd Park and 4th Day Free with savings up to $135 per ticket.

: SeaWorld Any Day PLUS All Day Dining, Save up to $63 per ticket.

Two Parks Any Day, save up to $60 per ticket.

Three Parks Any Day, save up to $74 per ticket.

Get a second day free when purchasing single day admission, to save up to per ticket. The Wheel at ICON™ Park: Buy one admission, get a second admission free to save up to $33 per ticket.

Buy one admission, get a second admission free to save up to per ticket. Gatorland®: Get unlimited rides on the Gatorland Express train with each already-discounted admission ticket, a savings of up to $12 per ticket.

Get unlimited rides on the Gatorland Express train with each already-discounted admission ticket, a savings of up to per ticket. SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium : Save up to $10 per ticket.

: Save up to per ticket. Madame Tussauds Orlando : Save up to $10 per ticket.

: Save up to per ticket. Fun Spot America: Save up to $11 on Single-Day Armband with SkyCoaster.

Accommodation Deals in Orlando** – Hotels and resorts across Orlando are offering their own Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals for travelers, including:

* Please see specific terms and conditions noted for individual tickets purchased on OrlandoTickets.com

**Accommodation offers are subject to availability and blackout dates may apply.

