Gifts & More at The Paper Store Location to Arrive in Venice Village

The Premier Retail Destination Levels Up With Refreshed Store Location And New Curated Brands Selection Just In Time For Spring Gifting

VENICE, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paper Store announced it is bringing Gifts & More, a premier retail destination and refreshed update of the beloved Hallmark store, to a brand new location in Venice Village. A sister brand to the popular Northeast-based retailer The Paper Store, this 8,701 square foot boutique has been designed to offer new immersive experiences for Florida shoppers, blending top brands with interactive moments that go beyond a traditional shopping trip.

The new Venice Village location is the latest phase of their continued investment in the Florida region, marking the 11th store opening. The store arrives just in time for the spring gifting season, offering shoppers a curated selection of fashion, jewelry, home décor, trending toys, candy and more. Customers can explore a fresh selection of sought-after brands, including Birkenstock, Free People, Favorite Daughter, Owala, Kendra Scott and Marin Skincare.

With its expanded footprint, Gifts & More by The Paper Store offers in-store events. Pop in this spring, to experience the Hop on Home plush bunny adoption event – perfect for Easter gifting! To make the experience even more special, on March 21st and 22nd they are hosting an embroidery event, where bunnies purchased that day can be personalized with custom chain stitch embroidery.

"The opening of this new location represents an exciting expansion of our footprint in the Venice and larger Florida community," said Tom Anderson, CEO of The Paper Store. "We are thrilled to bring this new concept to Venice shoppers with a newer, bigger, and better 'happy place,' where high-quality products meet a unique interactive shopping experience."

The grand opening event for Gifts & More will be held on February 21st and 22nd. Located at 4143 South Tamiami Trail, the festivities kick off with a mystery gift card giveaway for the first 100 guests (18+), plus an exclusive chance to win a $200 gift card. Arrive early on Saturday or Sunday to be one of the first 10 guests in line and score a free Vera Bradley gift. While shopping, customers can also enjoy an exciting embroidery pop-up from 9am-3pm on Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday where they can purchase and personalize gifts including totes, apparel and bags.

For more information on events or to shop online, explore The Paper Store and Gifts & More at www.thepaperstore.com .

About The Paper Store

For over sixty years, The Paper Store has been a beloved destination for shoppers in the Northeast and Florida—a family-run business where customers can enjoy a welcoming space full of delightful surprises. Offering a unique array of products from renowned and emerging brands across fashion, jewelry, home décor, and more, The Paper Store has built its reputation as a place where each visit promises something new. www.thepaperstore.com

Media Contact: 401-742-9180 | [email protected] | Hi-Res Images

