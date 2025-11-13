Uncharted Opens Sixth Illinois Store in Arlington Heights with Festive Launch of The Merry Market

Uncharted unveils new location in Arlington Heights, expanding its Chicago presence just in time for the holiday season

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncharted , a retail destination that reignites the joy of discovery, is ringing in the holidays with a new store opening in Arlington Heights, Illinois. A sister brand to the popular Northeast-based retailer The Paper Store, this location marks Uncharted's sixth store in the state and the ninth nationwide to open in the last year. The brand will debut an in-store themed holiday experience, The Merry Market, alongside its Grand Opening this weekend, transforming the store into an immersive and delightful escape that brings all things holiday together in one place.

The expansive Arlington Heights store, located at 1330 East Rand Road, is nearly 13,000 sq ft and employs 30 local team members. This location will serve as the premier launchpad for Uncharted's holiday theme, The Merry Market, creating an enchanted holiday shopping experience reminiscent of traditional European holiday villages but with a merry modern twist. Experience holiday shopping made easy across five distinct shop-in-shops.

Toy Shop: Find this year's hottest gifts for kids and collectors, featuring everything from the popular Bukowski Bears to engaging puzzles and creative family games.

Find this year's hottest gifts for kids and collectors, featuring everything from the popular Bukowski Bears to engaging puzzles and creative family games. Brand Boutique: Shoppers can explore the hottest trends in fashion and beauty from top names like Free People, UGG, Marin Skincare, and Tree Hut. Plus, discover new arrivals from customer favorites, including Kendra Scott and Owala.

Shoppers can explore the hottest trends in fashion and beauty from top names like Free People, UGG, Marin Skincare, and Tree Hut. Plus, discover new arrivals from customer favorites, including Kendra Scott and Owala. Gift Basket Bazaar: Pick up a basket and build the ultimate gift. Choose from themed selections like luxe spa and skincare, cozy comforts from Bombas Slippers to soft pajamas, or the perfect hostess collection of gourmet foods and unique décor.

Pick up a basket and build the ultimate gift. Choose from themed selections like luxe spa and skincare, cozy comforts from Bombas Slippers to soft pajamas, or the perfect hostess collection of gourmet foods and unique décor. Festive Sweets: Indulge your sweet tooth at the signature Swedish Candy Carts where you can pick and mix your own viral BUBs Swedish Candy. Select from other viral favorites such as Dubai Chocolate bars, available in multiple flavors.

Indulge your sweet tooth at the signature Swedish Candy Carts where you can pick and mix your own viral BUBs Swedish Candy. Select from other viral favorites such as Chocolate bars, available in multiple flavors. Custom Bar: This season's biggest trend - personalization - takes center stage at The Merry Market. This year, it is about making the gift as unique as the person you're giving it to, from whimsical bag charms and patches at their Custom Bar, to monogramming and engraving.

The location will also be hosting a number of exciting embroidery and engraving events ahead of the holiday season, where shoppers can purchase and personalize gifts, from totes to apparel and even stuffed animals, for that unique personal touch. Events will be held during the grand opening weekend and on December 7th.

Uncharted will host grand opening celebrations on Friday, November 15th, and Saturday, November 16th, with doors opening at 9 AM both days. Each day, the first 100 guests (18 years and older) will receive a mystery Joy Reward card, valued up to $20. On Saturday, November 16th, iHeart Radio will also host a special two-hour on-site pop-up event, giving away a pair of tickets to the highly anticipated Jingle Ball concert. Customers can also enter to win a $200 Uncharted gift card.

Shoppers outside of the Chicago area can explore Uncharted and shop online by visiting www.uncharted.com .

About Uncharted

Uncharted is a vibrant retail destination where exploration and discovery meet. With a carefully curated selection of leading brands and must-have products, Uncharted offers an ever-changing assortment of fashion, accessories, jewelry, beauty, and more. Whether shopping for yourself or a loved one, Uncharted creates moments of joy with every visit—inspiring you to explore beyond the expected and indulge in the thrill of the unknown. www.uncharted.com

Media Contact for Uncharted: 401-742-9180 | [email protected]

Hi-Res Images

SOURCE The Paper Store