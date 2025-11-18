The Paper Store Turns Holiday Shopping Into an Experience with The Merry Market

From the hottest, must-have gifts to engaging in-store experiences, The Paper Store's Merry Market establishes their stores as the ultimate spot for gift giving this season

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paper Store is bringing the joy back to holiday shopping this season with the launch of The Merry Market, a festive in-store experience inspired by the charm of European holiday villages. Throughout the season, locations across New England will transform into cozy and merry destinations where every aisle feels like a moment of discovery.

A Whimsical Holiday Experience

Customers are invited to wander through The Merry Market's themed "shop-in-shops," each filled with unique finds and gift ideas. The experience blends traditional holiday nostalgia with modern trends. More than a place to shop, The Paper Store's Merry Market is designed as a place to pause, smile, and rediscover the fun of holiday shopping, with décor, scents, and surprises at every turn.

At the Toy Shop, families will discover this year's must-have gifts for kids and collectors alike - from the hard-to-find Jellycat plush characters to Bukowski Bears, puzzles, and creative games that bring everyone together.

Finding the ideal present has never been easier at the Brand Boutique, where shoppers can discover the hottest new brands. From hot fashion brands such as Free People, UGG, Favorite Daughter, and Crocs, to beauty from Marin Skincare and Tree Hut, and new items dropping from customer-loved favorites including Kendra Scott, Owala, Cape Cod Jewelry, Tree Hut and more.

At the Gift Basket Bazaar, shoppers can choose a basket and build the ultimate gift - from luxe skin-care and spa products, to cozy UGG winter accessories, Bombas Slippers and buttery soft pajamas or build the perfect hostess present with unique decor, beautiful blankets and gourmet foods.

Make a stop at the signature Swedish candy carts where you can pick and mix your own viral BUBs Swedish Candy in the season's most in-demand flavors. Plus, select from other viral favorites such as Dubai Chocolate bars, available in multiple tantalizing flavors.

Make It Personal

This season's biggest trend - personalization - takes center stage at The Merry Market. This year, it is about making the gift as unique as the person you're giving it to, from whimsical bag charms and patches at their Custom Bar, to monogramming and engraving. Stores will host a slate of exciting embroidery and engraving events throughout the season, inviting shoppers to layer on individual touches to create a one-of-a-kind gift for everyone on their list. Visit The Paper Store website for a complete list of events .

About The Paper Store

For over sixty years, The Paper Store has been a beloved destination for shoppers in the northeast and Florida—a family-run business where customers can indulge in a welcoming space full of delightful surprises. Offering a unique array of products from renowned and emerging brands across fashion, jewelry, home décor, and more, The Paper Store has built its reputation on offering a place where each visit promises a new and happy discovery. www.thepaperstore.com

