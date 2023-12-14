Gifts of Love: Big Blue Marble Academy Wraps Up a Successful Season of Giving

News provided by

Big Blue Marble Academy

14 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Children at Big Blue Marble Academy Spread Joy Around the World and In Their Communities This Holiday Season 

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy, a pioneer in early childhood education, is thrilled to announce the triumphant conclusion of its Season of Giving initiative, a part of the company's service learning Heart Projects curriculum. Over the past two months, preschoolers across more than 60 Big Blue Marble Academy centers engaged in various local projects, embodying the spirit of giving back to communities both near and far this holiday season.

As an integral component of Big Blue Marble Academy's commitment to holistic education, the Season of Giving initiative aimed to instill the importance of empathy, generosity, and global citizenship in children. The focus for all Big Blue Marble Academy locations during this initiative was to collect toys and hygiene items to donate to an orphanage in Ukraine, alongside supporting local organizations in communities across the nation.

The heartfelt efforts of children and families within the Big Blue Marble Academy community have yielded remarkable results, showcasing the impact that collective compassion can achieve. The Season of Giving initiative has resulted in the packing and shipment of 515 boxes filled with love and essentials to Ukraine, while 769 boxes were thoughtfully packed and donated locally. By actively participating in service learning Heart Projects, children not only contribute to real-world causes but also develop a profound understanding of their capacity to make a difference in the lives of others.

"I am immensely proud of the compassion and generosity demonstrated by our Big Blue Marble Academy community during the Season of Giving initiative. The resounding success showcases the collective impact we can achieve when driven by a shared commitment to making a difference," stated Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy. "As we nurture the next generation of global citizens, this initiative reinforces our belief in the transformative power of education and empathy. My sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed, embodying the true spirit of the holiday season and exemplifying the values we hold dear at Big Blue Marble Academy."

For more information about Big Blue Marble Academy and its continued dedication to community initiatives, please visit bbmacademy.com.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:
Big Blue Marble Academy operates 68 schools providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are developmentally, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

SOURCE Big Blue Marble Academy

