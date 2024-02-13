GigaBeam Networks Positions for Growth with CDG's OSS/BSS Platform

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce that GigaBeam Networks, a regional Broadband Service Provider (BSP) serving residential and business customers across Virginia and West Virginia, has selected CDG's online subscriber billing and customer care solution, MBS, as their BSS/OSS platform.

 "GigaBeam is an innovative and progressive BSP with an assertive growth plan to deliver much needed fiber network services in their region," remarked CDG's CTO, Tony Stout. "CDG is excited to partner with GigaBeam, and we look forward to providing them with our cloud-based, next generation OSS/BSS platform to power their goals."

Tim Crews, GigaBeam's Director of Customer Service and Support, commented, "We are excited by CDG's focus on open architecture and their unique vision as an operator-owned OSS/BSS provider. We believe their platform and development roadmap will assist us in achieving our business goals, and we look forward to engaging with their client community."

About CDG:
CDG has been providing scalable, accurate billing and operational support solutions for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers for more than 50 years. Our operator-driven solutions include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, Customer Care, Network Elements, Ticketing, Service Provisioning, E-Care (EBPP), Workflow, CRM Prospects, and third-party financial, mapping, and facilities management products.

About GigaBeam Networks:
GigaBeam Networks is a Virginia-based high-speed broadband internet company that has been serving customers since 2004. GigaBeam specializes in fiber optic and fixed wireless broadband internet services for the regions of southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia.

