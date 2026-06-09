GIGABYTE and Newegg Celebrate COMPUTEX 2026 with Exclusive Next-Gen Game Bundle Monitor Promotions

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd., a global leader in high-performance gaming hardware, is joining forces with Newegg to celebrate COMPUTEX 2026 and extend a massive thank-you to the loyal gaming community. As groundbreaking hardware innovations dominate global tech headlines this week, GIGABYTE is turning this major industry milestone into a practical, immediate shopping guide for players who are ready to level up their personal setups right now rather than waiting for future hardware releases. Through an exclusive, limited-time promotion, gamers who upgrade their battle stations with select high-performance GIGABYTE gaming monitors receive a complimentary digital download code for a blockbuster next-gen game bundle ($69.99 MSRP value), ensuring their setups are completely new-release ready for the upcoming AAA gaming season.

GIGABYTE celebrates COMPUTEX 2026 with exclusive gaming monitor promotions at Newegg, featuring savings on select models and a complimentary next-gen game bundle with qualifying purchases through August 31, 2026.

Experience Breathtaking Realism and Speed

To fully appreciate the detailed worlds and heavy demands of upcoming titles, having a premium hardware foundation is essential to experience breathtaking realism and speed. This celebratory event features promotional prices starting as low as $139.99 alongside savings of up to $150 on select monitor models, making pro-grade performance highly accessible for mainstream builds. Among the standout choices is the M27UP, a 27-inch SuperSpeed IPS powerhouse that offers pristine 4K UHD resolution at 160Hz for cinematic gaming, while featuring an innovative tactical dual-mode that switches instantly to a blistering 320Hz refresh rate at Full HD for absolute competitive dominance. Gamers looking for ultra-fluid motion can look to the M27Q2, which combines crisp QHD clarity with an overclocked 210Hz refresh rate and a near-instant 1ms GTG response time to eliminate motion blur during fast-paced encounters. These high-performance hardware upgrades, along with a diverse collection of premium curved, wide-screen, and advanced QD-OLED models, are available during this special event on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

To help builders quickly pinpoint the perfect upgrade for their specific battle station requirements, GIGABYTE has provided a breakdown of the top-featured monitors alongside their exclusive event pricing below.

Monitor Size Key Feature Promo Price M27UP 27" Tactical Dual Mode (4K/160Hz & FHD/320Hz) $329.99 M27Q3 27" SuperSpeed IPS / Ultra-Fluid Gaming $199.99 M27Q2 27" Esports Performance (Overclocked 210Hz) $179.99 GS32QCA 32" Curved Immersive Gaming Experience $219.99 G34WQC2 34" Ultrawide Panoramic Cinematic Field of View $249.99

Seamless Digital Code Redemption

Securing the complimentary next-gen game bundle is quick and seamless for anyone shopping on Newegg.com. While browsing the platform, eligible product detail pages feature a clear promotional indicator directing shoppers to the digital code selection page, reading: "Free Next-Gen Game Bundle for Eligible GIGABYTE Monitors." Once a qualifying monitor purchase is finalized, Newegg automatically delivers the digital redemption code straight to the customer's email inbox for immediate activation and hassle-free library integration. Running from now through August 31, this strategic COMPUTEX celebration empowers the gaming community to skip the wait for next-generation announcements and immediately elevate their virtual experiences for all the massive releases arriving this season.

Explore GIGABYTE's eligible monitor deals and claim your free next-gen game bundle on Newegg here.

About GIGABYTE

GIGABYTE is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-performance hardware solutions. From award-winning monitors and graphics cards to advanced data center infrastructure, GIGABYTE remains committed to its mission of "Upgrade Your Life" through innovative technology and exceptional build quality.

Media Contact

GIGABYTE USA PR Team

City of Industry, California

[email protected]

SOURCE GIGABYTE