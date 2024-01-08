GIGABYTE Debuts Next-Gen 16-inch AI Gaming Laptops at CES 2024

News provided by

GIGABYTE

08 Jan, 2024, 18:00 ET

TAIPEI, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, proudly presents the full lineup of next-gen AI Gaming Laptops at CES 2024, leading featured models – AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X. These AI Gaming Laptops are built to accomplish generative AI workloads faster, while providing longer battery life and seamless AI software experience.

Continue Reading
GIGABYTE Debuts Next-Gen 16-inch AI Gaming Laptops at CES 2024
GIGABYTE Debuts Next-Gen 16-inch AI Gaming Laptops at CES 2024

As a significant milestone in the era of AI, GIGABYTE AI Gaming Laptops deliver up to 20 times faster performance for generative AI workloads by adopting NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 40 series laptop GPUs. A dedicated Copilot key is also introduced to AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X for quick access to Microsoft's Copilot in Windows, instantly activating the AI assistant at users' service.

The newly launched AI Nexus app, exclusively available on the 2024 AORUS AI gaming laptop models including the AORUS 16X, features a suite of AI-powered utilities. AI Power Gear extends battery life through dynamic iGPU/dGPU switch. AI Boost improves gaming performance by detecting and overlocking automatically. Lastly, AI Generator includes various generative-AI apps for quick startup. These utilities altogether deliver a seamless AI experience on AORUS AI Gaming Laptops.

Leading the new lineup of GIGABYTE AI Gaming Laptops, the AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X both feature modern 16-inch displays in a 16:10 aspect ratio, delivering immersive visuals and gaming advantages. Powered by the upgraded WINDFORCE Infinity Cooling, the AORUS 16X harnesses up to Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX processor and up to GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU for maximum power on both cores. The WINDFORCE Infinity Cooling also features Icy Touch design and 0dB Cooling, providing user-friendly keyboard control and zero fan noise environment.

The AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X are designed to suffice present-day video streaming and entertainment. With 4-sided Slim Bezels, they provide 90% or higher screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive view. The sensory experience is further elevated with Dolby Atmos® and the virtual 5.1.2-channel along with surround sound, making the two new 16-inch laptops user's personal cinema. In addition, the AORUS 16X supports Dolby Vision® to unlock the full potential of HDR technology.

These new laptops join the previously announced AORUS 17 and AORUS 15, powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, providing longer battery life thanks to the optimized AI workflows with the introduction of the Neural Processing Unit (NPU), to bolster the full lineup of GIGABYTE AI Gaming Laptops. Explore more details at: https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_2024_CES_Laptop

SOURCE GIGABYTE

Also from this source

CES 2024: GIGABYTE präsentiert die nächste Generation KI-gestützter Laptops mit Intel® Core™-Prozessoren der 14. Generation

CES 2024: GIGABYTE präsentiert die nächste Generation KI-gestützter Laptops mit Intel® Core™-Prozessoren der 14. Generation

GIGABYTE, einer der weltweit führenden Anbieter von Computerhardware, hat auf der CES 2024 seine bisher intelligentesten Laptops vorgestellt - AORUS...
GIGABYTE presenta sus portátiles con IA y procesadores Intel® Core™ de 14.ª generación en el CES 2024

GIGABYTE presenta sus portátiles con IA y procesadores Intel® Core™ de 14.ª generación en el CES 2024

GIGABYTE, la marca líder mundial en ordenadores, ha presentado con orgullo sus portátiles más inteligentes hasta la fecha en el CES 2024: AORUS 17X,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.