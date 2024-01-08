GIGABYTE Launches GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards for a comprehensive AI operating platform

News provided by

GIGABYTE

08 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

TAIPEI, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announced today the launch of the RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards, including the RTX 4080 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 4070 SUPER, totaling 14 variants. The latest additions to the RTX 40 family enhance gaming experiences with increased core counts, expanded VRAM, and faster memory speeds, delivering a significant performance boost over their non-SUPER counterparts. These improvements allow gamers to push the boundaries of high-resolution textures and intricate visual effects in demanding games, thanks to the cutting-edge AI technology of DLSS 3 frame generation. The advancement creates additional frames and enhances image quality, providing an optimal gaming experience for those who prioritize performance.

Continue Reading
GIGABYTE Launches GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards for a comprehensive AI operating platform
GIGABYTE Launches GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards for a comprehensive AI operating platform

Leveraging AI based on diverse usage scenario simulations, GIGABYTE R&D team has fine-tuned the cards' default parameters, guaranteeing optimal out-of-the-box performance. In delivering ultimate gaming performance while keeping the temperature well, the GIGABYTE RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards feature the signature WINDFORCE cooling system, designed to ensure cool and quiet operation during intense gaming sessions. The alternate spinning fan design not only increases air pressure but also minimizes turbulence. Complementing the fans is the Screen Cooling, featuring a massive vented backplate that provides an additional pathway for heat to exhaust. 

The premium AORUS MASTER variant takes things a step further, featuring the WINDFORCE Bionic shark fan. This enhancement boosts static pressure by up to 30% and reduces noise levels by up to 3dB, setting it apart from regular fans at the same RPM. Working in tandem with a vapor chamber in direct contact with the interior cores and multiple heat pipes, the AORUS MASTER ensures top-tier thermal performance under demanding loads.

The AORUS MASTER also offers a premium package of additional features. The iconic RGB Halo creates captivating addressable illumination on the rotating fans, adding a touch of gaming style to every build. The LCD Edge View, an integrated side LCD on AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER MASTER, lets users personalize their setup with texts, images, or gifs while monitoring the graphics card's real-time stats such as power consumption, temperatures, etc.

GIGABYTE, as a strategic partner with NVIDIA, is committed to nurturing a vibrant AI ecosystem, promising users a truly immersive AI experience. To discover more about the GIGABYTE RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards, please visit https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_2024_CES_RTX_40_SUPER

SOURCE GIGABYTE

Also from this source

GIGABYTE lanza tarjetas gráficas de la serie GeForce RTX 40 SUPER para una plataforma operativa de IA

GIGABYTE lanza tarjetas gráficas de la serie GeForce RTX 40 SUPER para una plataforma operativa de IA

GIGABYTE, la marca informática líder en el mundo, ha anunciado hoy el lanzamiento de las tarjetas gráficas de la serie RTX 40 SUPER, entre ellas las...
GIGABYTE présente les cartes graphiques GeForce RTX 40 SUPER pour une plateforme d'exploitation complète de l'IA

GIGABYTE présente les cartes graphiques GeForce RTX 40 SUPER pour une plateforme d'exploitation complète de l'IA

GIGABYTE, première marque d'ordinateurs au monde, a annoncé aujourd'hui le lancement de la gamme de cartes graphiques RTX 40 SUPER, qui comprend la...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.