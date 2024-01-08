TAIPEI, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announced today the launch of the RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards, including the RTX 4080 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 4070 SUPER, totaling 14 variants. The latest additions to the RTX 40 family enhance gaming experiences with increased core counts, expanded VRAM, and faster memory speeds, delivering a significant performance boost over their non-SUPER counterparts. These improvements allow gamers to push the boundaries of high-resolution textures and intricate visual effects in demanding games, thanks to the cutting-edge AI technology of DLSS 3 frame generation. The advancement creates additional frames and enhances image quality, providing an optimal gaming experience for those who prioritize performance.

GIGABYTE Launches GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards for a comprehensive AI operating platform

Leveraging AI based on diverse usage scenario simulations, GIGABYTE R&D team has fine-tuned the cards' default parameters, guaranteeing optimal out-of-the-box performance. In delivering ultimate gaming performance while keeping the temperature well, the GIGABYTE RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards feature the signature WINDFORCE cooling system, designed to ensure cool and quiet operation during intense gaming sessions. The alternate spinning fan design not only increases air pressure but also minimizes turbulence. Complementing the fans is the Screen Cooling, featuring a massive vented backplate that provides an additional pathway for heat to exhaust.

The premium AORUS MASTER variant takes things a step further, featuring the WINDFORCE Bionic shark fan. This enhancement boosts static pressure by up to 30% and reduces noise levels by up to 3dB, setting it apart from regular fans at the same RPM. Working in tandem with a vapor chamber in direct contact with the interior cores and multiple heat pipes, the AORUS MASTER ensures top-tier thermal performance under demanding loads.

The AORUS MASTER also offers a premium package of additional features. The iconic RGB Halo creates captivating addressable illumination on the rotating fans, adding a touch of gaming style to every build. The LCD Edge View, an integrated side LCD on AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER MASTER, lets users personalize their setup with texts, images, or gifs while monitoring the graphics card's real-time stats such as power consumption, temperatures, etc.

GIGABYTE, as a strategic partner with NVIDIA, is committed to nurturing a vibrant AI ecosystem, promising users a truly immersive AI experience. To discover more about the GIGABYTE RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards, please visit https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_2024_CES_RTX_40_SUPER

SOURCE GIGABYTE