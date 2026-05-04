GIGABYTE Unveils Z890 PLUS Series Motherboards: Elite Gaming Performance Meets Exceptional Value

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd., a global leader in high-performance computer hardware, is excited to announce the official launch of its Z890 PLUS series motherboards. Engineered to maximize the value and power of the new Intel® Core™ Ultra 200S Plus series processors, this lineup, led by the high-value Z890 AORUS ELITE PLUS, delivers a significant leap in gaming performance without the premium price tag.

High-Value Performance for Every Gamer

GIGABYTE Unveils Z890 PLUS Series Motherboards

The Z890 PLUS series is specifically designed for enthusiasts who prioritize performance-per-dollar. By focusing on models like the Z890 AORUS ELITE WIFI7 PLUS, GIGABYTE provides a feature-rich platform that supports the latest high-performance processors. Internal testing against Intel 14th Gen CPUs reveals that these new processors offer up to 28% better gaming performance. In separate internal benchmarks, the series also demonstrates up to 35% better productivity performance compared to the previous generation. These distinct improvements make the PLUS series the ideal choice for both modern competitive gaming and intensive creative workloads.

¹ Tested with Z890 PLUS series boards, Intel Core i5-14600K / i7-14700K, RTX 5090, and DDR5-7200 MT/s. Performance may vary depending on CPU and DRAM conditions.

The Z890 Gift Box Campaign: "PLUS ULTRA, UNLOCKED

To celebrate the launch, GIGABYTE is introducing the Z890 Gift Box Campaign, a limited-time experience available to customers who purchase any Z890 motherboard from participating retailers. After purchasing a board and registering on the official AORUS website, customers can redeem an Ultimate Gift Box featuring premium gear such as a Moleskine Notebook, a 12 oz. Hydro Flask Mug, and a custom AORUS Lego Calendar. A select number of lucky boxes will also contain a Golden Ticket, granting winners "golden prizes" like the GP-AORUS WATERFORCE X II 240 liquid cooler, while users are encouraged to share their unboxing experiences on social media for a chance to enter additional giveaways.

Technical Breakthrough: Ultra Turbo Mode

GIGABYTE also introduces Ultra Turbo Mode across the Z890 PLUS series, delivering a powerful BIOS-level enhancement designed to maximize platform performance with minimal effort. With a single click in BIOS, users can boost CPU performance by up to 40% while enabling DDR5 memory overclocking up to 10266 MT/s, unlocking greater gaming responsiveness and multitasking capability. To accommodate different user needs, Ultra Turbo Mode offers multiple preset levels for balanced, performance, and extreme tuning scenarios, allowing gamers to optimize their systems based on workload and thermal preferences.

Showcasing Engineering Excellence: D5 DUO X

While the PLUS series focuses on mainstream value, GIGABYTE continues to demonstrate its technical leadership through its top-tier models. The Z890 AORUS ELITE DUO X showcases GIGABYTE's exclusive D5 DUO X Technology, a specialized circuit design that enables massive memory capacity, up to 256GB using just two modules, while maintaining elite signal integrity and stability at extreme frequencies.

The Z890 PLUS series motherboards are available now through authorized GIGABYTE retailers and online partners. For more information and to register for the Gift Box Redemption Campaign, please visit the campaign website and the official GIGABYTE website.

About GIGABYTE

GIGABYTE is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-performance hardware solutions. From motherboards and graphics cards to laptops and data center infrastructure, GIGABYTE is dedicated to "Upgrade Your Life" through innovative technology and exceptional quality.

Media Contact

GIGABYTE USA PR Team

City of Industry, California

[email protected]

SOURCE GIGABYTE