GigaStar Appoints Ex-Robinhood Serial Entrepreneur Victor Glava as Chief Technology Officer

23 Jan, 2024

Glava joins GigaStar with more than 15 years of expertise in leading engineering teams and building innovative, scalable financial technology products.

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaStar, a startup bringing YouTube Creators and Investors together, announced that financial technology veteran, Victor Glava, has joined the team as Chief Technology Officer.

Glava will lead GigaStar's engineering team to execute the company's technical vision and strategy and intensify efforts to scale the GigaStar Market platform, including the development of its secondary market, expected to launch in mid-2024.

Before joining GigaStar, Victor served as a technical leader within the Brokerage organization at Robinhood and was instrumental in many strategic initiatives within market data and crypto. Prior to Robinhood, Victor was co-founder and CTO of Cove Markets, a provider of crypto best execution trading software, later acquired by Robinhood. Victor also co-founded and served as CTO of OptionsCity Software, a financial technology firm and global leader for professional traders and risk managers.

"Victor is a seasoned technologist with a successful track record of building and scaling teams, processes, and technologies behind sophisticated financial technology," said Hazem Dawani, CEO of GigaStar. "Given his expertise, I am confident that Victor's leadership will accelerate the pace of innovation at GigaStar."

GigaStar Market, an SEC-registered funding portal, operates under Reg CF and has launched its first seven YouTube Creator offerings to date, raising $1.2M on the platform with over 12,000 investor accounts.

About GigaStar

GigaStar fuels human creativity by empowering Creators and Investors to grow together. Through GigaStar Market, Creators monetize future revenue by accessing thousands of strategic Investors in a streamlined and regulated public offering. Creators can build an army of promoters while Investors gain access to the Creator Economy to share YouTube revenue with Creators, enjoy an alternative investment, and join an exclusive club. Learn more at https://gigastar.io.

Creator Networks, Inc., (dba GigaStar) is the Parent Company of GigaStar Portal, LLC (dba GigaStar Market). GigaStar Market is an SEC-registered funding portal and a member of FINRA offering securities under Reg CF. Investment offerings are speculative, illiquid, and involve risks, including risk of loss.

Media Contact:
Sarah McNabb
[email protected]

SOURCE GigaStar

