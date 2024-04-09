GigaStar to Launch a $1M Fund to Award Grants to YouTube Creators

The $1M fund will provide capital injections to select YouTube creators beginning in Q2 2024.

CHICAGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaStar , a startup bringing creators and Investors together, is launching a $1M YouTube Creator Fund to help accelerate the journey of YouTubers. The new fund will launch in the coming month to provide discretionary grants to established creators earning over $100k in annual YouTube revenue.

The fund will contribute to GigaStar's mission of fueling human creativity while it continues to serve creators who list on GigaStar Market, a crowdfunding platform where creators can raise capital from thousands of investors by monetizing potential future revenue.

"This Fund is another way for us to support creators," said GigaStar CEO, Hazem Dawani. "In addition to GigaStar Market, which allows creators to gain strategic investors and gives investors access to the $250B Creator Economy via revenue-sharing securities, which are uniquely represented by digital tokens, we will also award grants to select creators to help advance their goals."

This news follows GigaStar's recent announcement that it completed an additional $3M investment round to advance efforts to scale GigaStar Market (its current primary market platform), attain its broker-dealer registration, and develop its secondary market trading platform, which is targeted to launch by the end of 2024.

GigaStar Market , an SEC-registered funding portal, operates under Reg CF and has launched 8 YouTube channel offerings, raising for Creators on the platform over $1.2M to date with over 12,000 investor accounts. Investment offerings are speculative, illiquid, and involve risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.

About GigaStar

GigaStar fuels human creativity by bringing Creators and Investors together. GigaStar provides Creators with an intuitive platform to raise capital from investors who gain exposure to the Creator Economy while joining a Creator's journey. Learn more at gigastar.io .

Creator Networks, Inc., (dba GigaStar) is the Parent Company of GigaStar Portal, LLC (dba GigaStar Market). GigaStar Market is an SEC-registered funding portal and a member of FINRA offering securities under Reg CF. Investment offerings are speculative, illiquid, and involve risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

