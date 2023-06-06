Gigstreem Welcomes Patrick Albus as Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

Gigstreem

06 Jun, 2023, 10:52 ET

Albus's appointment drives a new era of growth for Internet Service Provider

TYSONS CORNER, Va., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gigstreem, a leading provider of internet service for multifamily properties and businesses, today announced the appointment of Patrick Albus as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With a distinguished career spanning more than two decades, Albus brings a wealth of leadership experience and financial acumen that will help drive Gigstreem's continued growth and diversification.

Albus began working with the Gigstreem team in December 2022 to support the company's growth, funding efforts, and expansion into new geographies through acquisition. Gigstreem recently secured an additional $59 million in funding and has completed three acquisitions to date including: netBlazr (Boston in 2022), Rainbow Broadband (New York City in 2018) and most recently, GigaMonster (Atlanta in 2023). With more acquisitions and an enormous pipeline of organic growth, Albus will be an integral part of the company's trajectory.

"Joining Gigstreem is such an incredible opportunity," said Albus. "As the fastest growing internet platform nationally, Gigstreem's strong value proposition perfectly positions it to capitalize on the rapidly growing multi-family space. I am excited to be part of the Gigstreem team."

Prior to joining Gigstreem, Albus held senior leadership roles in Keypoint Intelligence, Perseus, kgb, The Walt Disney Company, D&B, and Treeways. Besides having a strong financial foundation, he has a diverse set of operating experiences including roles as  a CEO and COO that will allow contributions to Gigstreem different than traditional CFOs.

"In the last few months, we have already seen a huge impact from Patrick's experience," said Andrew Kusminsky, Gigstreem CEO. "Patrick's focus on long-term thinking, strategic planning, operations and innovation is going to be a huge compliment to Gigstreem's long term success."

About Gigstreem

Gigstreem provides the most reliable, fastest Internet service on the market, with premier customer service. Gigstreem's state-of-the-art national network serves tens of thousands of businesses and residences in apartment communities nationally. Companies of all sizes rely on Gigstreem to provide the best streaming experience to their residents and users. For more information, visit gigstreem.com.

SOURCE Gigstreem

