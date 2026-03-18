GIII Investor Alert: G-III Apparel Group Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Inflating Non-GAAP Earnings Figures: Levi & Korsinsky

G-III Apparel Group Guided GAAP EPS to $2.72-$2.82 -- GAAP EPS Came in at $1.51

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) shareholders lost approximately 11.4% of their investment today when shares dropped after the Company reported full-year GAAP earnings per share of $1.51 -- a figure that bore almost no resemblance to the $2.72-$2.82 GAAP EPS the Company had guided investors toward on December 9, 2025. Those who lost money on GIII are encouraged to submit their information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On the Q3 2026 earnings call, CFO Neal Nackman raised full-year GAAP EPS guidance to $2.72-$2.82 and non-GAAP EPS guidance to $2.80-$2.90. The actual GAAP result: $1.51 per diluted share. That is a gap of at least 1.21 per share by the lowest estimate; a divergence of roughly 44-45% between what investors were told and what the books showed.

The $45 million of fourth quarter non-cash impairment charges were reflected in the reported GAAP figures but absent from the projections management highlighted to investors throughout the period.

Shareholders who purchased GIII stock and suffered a loss are encouraged to click here to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky