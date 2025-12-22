Gilbane Building Celebrates Topping Off of The Fessenden School's New Dining Facility

The Fessenden School Advances Bold Vision with Sustainable Dining Facility and Renovated Student Hub, Ushering in a New Era of Campus Life

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilbane Building, a national industry leader in the construction of K-12 facilities, joined The Fessenden School community and partners DBI Projects, Utile, and LeMessurier to celebrate the topping-off of the new dining facility. This milestone marks significant progress on two major initiatives: the construction of a 21st-century dining hall and the renovation of Sanderson Hall, both designed to foster connection, sustainability, and innovation.

Fessenden School New Dining Facility Rendering

"This project is a huge priority for the school and is going to support Fessy boys for generations to come. To all the great work being led by Gilbane, real attention to all the details and continuously evaluating and reworking the schedule—that's why we're able to do this today," said Michael Grossman, Chief Operations Officer of The Fessenden School.

"Safety is our North Star, but just as important is our commitment to building more than buildings by giving back to the communities we serve. This project is especially meaningful to my family and me, and we're proud to deliver innovative solutions like mass timber while working as a team to overcome challenges and keep progress on track," said Dan Gilbane, Managing Director & President of Gilbane Building.

A New Era for Dining and Community Life

Serving over 1,000 meals daily, the new dining facility will feature a highly efficient all-electric kitchen and a flexible dining room design that accommodates the school's diverse population of boarding and day students, faculty, staff, and families. The design divides the dining room into two zones to support varied meal service throughout the day, while a central servery acts as the building's hearth, reinforcing The Fessenden School's tradition of family-style dining.

At nearly 20,000 SF, the building showcases a renewable, low-carbon mass timber structure, providing warmth and character while meeting sustainability goals, including compliance with the Massachusetts Specialized Opt-In Stretch Energy Code. The exterior integrates seamlessly with the historic campus aesthetic, introducing subtle material variations for visual interest. Outdoor enhancements include a patio and refreshed landscaping framing the signature Hyde Slope lawn, creating a welcoming environment for gatherings and events.

Sanderson Hall Renovation

The renovation of Sanderson Hall will transform the existing 8,000 SF building into a vibrant student center and multifunctional hub for faculty and parents. The updated space will include a dedicated student center, event space for adults, faculty apartments, administrative offices, and a conference room, creating a dynamic environment that fosters student life and community engagement.

Commitment to Sustainability and Tradition

Together, these projects represent a bold investment in The Fessenden School's future, enhancing the campus experience, strengthening connections across the school community, and ensuring that facilities reflect the school's commitment to tradition, innovation, and environmental responsibility.

About Gilbane Building Company

