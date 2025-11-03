Gilbane Building Chairs Construction Safety Week 2026: Recognize, Response and Respect

Gilbane leads 2026 campaign, reinforcing its commitment to health and safety and industry-wide collaboration and leadership

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilbane Building will serve as Chair of Construction Safety Week 2026, the construction industry's annual week-long event that unites individuals, companies and the broader construction community with a shared commitment to health and safety. Taking place May 4–8, 2026, this year's campaign carries the headline All In Together and a focus theme of "Recognize, Respond and Respect," anchored in a unified call to action on High Energy, High Hazard work to prevent serious injuries and fatalities.

Construction Safety Week 2026_Gilbane Building

Advancing Health and Safety Together: A Vision Grounded in Trust

"Construction Safety Week has long been a show of force by the industry to elevate health and safety," said Adam Jelen, President and CEO of Gilbane Building and Chair of Construction Safety Week 2026. "The most important thing we build every day is trust with our teams, our partners, and the families who count on their loved ones coming home safely. Health and safety is how we show we care. We're deepening that culture of care across the entire industry where every team member shares this responsibility and respect through every phase of work."

Building Alignment Through a Five-Year Plan

Safety Week launched a bold five-year vision to further deepen the culture of care centered around respect for the skilled craft and through all aspects of a project where all team members share this responsibility, this respect, across every phase: design, planning, construction and operations.

New Technical Bulletins Planned

As part of the 2026 campaign, Construction Safety Week will introduce three targeted technical bulletins that align with the theme of "Recognize, Respond and Respect." Created in collaboration with the Safety Week Technical Committee and shaped with input from industry leaders, safety experts and skilled craft professionals, these bulletins reflect the shared responsibility to protect lives across every phase of the project life cycle. The bulletins will focus on fully recognizing, responding and respecting the complex high energy hazards teams face to proactively prevent serious injuries and fatalities.

Construction Safety Week invites companies of all sizes to join this movement as members, sponsors and advocates demonstrate their ongoing commitment to protect and respect every worker. Gilbane Building encourages all industry partners to join the movement and amplify the message of safety across every jobsite. Learn more at constructionsafetyweek.com/about-us/support-safety-week .

About Construction Safety Week

Construction Safety Week is an annual event that highlights the industry's ongoing commitment to building a culture of safety. Through sharing best practices, tools and resources at jobsites and offices across North America, Safety Week fosters collaboration and continuous improvement.

Founded by members of the Construction Industry Safety Initiative (CISI) and the Incident & Injury Free Executive Forum (IIF), the event now includes more than 150 supporters, including over 70 leading contractors and 80 sponsors and advocates representing thousands of workers. Additional support comes from a growing network of partners and supporters who help amplify the message of safety across the industry.

About Gilbane Building

Gilbane Building is a global leader in construction management, delivering high-quality projects for clients across various markets. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities. As Chair of Construction Safety Week 2026, Gilbane continues its legacy of leadership in safety, innovation, and industry-wide collaboration. For more information, visit www.gilbaneco.com.

SOURCE Gilbane Building Company