Gilbane Building Promotes Ryan Sitnik to Sr. Director of Business Development in the Southeast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilbane Building, a global leader in construction, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ryan Sitnik to Sr. Director of Business Development for the Southeast. In this role, he will lead efforts to strengthen client relationships and business development strategy, delivering tailored solutions across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Richmond, VA.

Ryan Sitnik_Gilbane Building

"Ryan's career progression is a testament to his dedication, adaptability, and vision," said Paul Sullivan, Sr. Vice President at Gilbane Building. "He is a true partner and advocate for our clients, and we look forward to his continued impact leading our Southeast business development strategy and advancing our customer-focused approach."

Ryan's 16-year career journey with Gilbane exemplifies his commitment to excellence, client advocacy, and partnership. He began his career as an intern, quickly demonstrating his capabilities and advanced to Quality Manager, where he played a pivotal role in driving operational excellence in the field. His passion for building relationships and delivering value to clients led him to transition into Business Development, where he consistently achieved outstanding results. Most recently, Ryan served as the Director of Business Development for Florida, strengthening Gilbane's presence in the region.

Ryan will focus on advancing Gilbane's market presence by fostering strategic partnerships and guiding a high-performing team dedicated to client advocacy across the Southeast. His leadership ensures that Gilbane remains a trusted advisor and true partner for clients navigating complex projects.

Ryan holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Rhode Island and is a LEED AP Building Design and Construction (BD+C). He actively serves as a member of the Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville Development Council, Vice Chairman of THE PLAYERS Championship, and Advisory Council Member and Fundraising Co-chair for the ACE Mentor Program of Northeast Florida.

About Gilbane Building

Gilbane Building is a global leader in construction management, delivering high-quality projects for clients across various markets. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities. For more information, visit www.gilbaneco.com.

SOURCE Gilbane Building Company