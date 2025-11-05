Gilbane Building Named a Top 10 Green Contractor by ENR for 2025

Gilbane recognized as leading builder of sustainable and resilient facilities, including a top builder of environmentally responsible educational, manufacturing and industrial projects

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilbane Building has been ranked among Engineering News-Record's Top 10 Green Contractors for 2025, reinforcing our commitment to building a more sustainable future.

"Gilbane's commitment to our clients and communities extends to our focus on reducing waste, improving efficiency, and future-proofing buildings," said Tabitha Scott, Executive Sustainability Officer at Gilbane. "Our focus goes beyond carbon reduction, it's on regeneration. We're delivering smarter, cleaner, and more sustainable spaces that enhance the built environment and create long-term value for our clients."

Driving Sustainability Through Innovation

As adaptability to weather events and emissions reduction become central to the future of the built environment, Gilbane is advancing green building practices through cutting-edge technologies and data-driven strategies. The company is leveraging artificial intelligence, automation, and smart building systems to streamline carbon tracking, reduce environmental impact, and deliver high-performance, net-zero-ready facilities.

Leading the Industry in Green Construction Across Diverse Market Sectors

In addition to securing the top ten overall ranking of green contractors, Gilbane is the number one builder of green educational facilities and a top five builder of sustainable manufacturing and industrial facilities. These recognitions highlight the company's leadership in environmentally responsible construction across diverse market sectors.

SOURCE Gilbane Building Company