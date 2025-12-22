Gilbane Celebrates Groundbreaking of Lionsgate Studio, a 300,000-SF Film & TV Studio in Newark, NJ

New complex will be the first purpose-built studio in New Jersey specifically constructed for TV and film production

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 12, 2025, Gilbane Building gathered alongside project partners Great Point Studios, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), the Newark Housing Authority (NHA), and community members at Newark's Temple of Hip Hop to celebrate the official start of construction on Lionsgate Newark film studio.

This nearly 300,000-square-foot complex will be the first purpose-built studio in New Jersey specifically constructed for TV and film production. In addition to the studio production space, the project's scope includes construction of offices, support space and parking for 145 cars, 22 trucks or trailers and 11 RVs. The full 12-acre facility will be owned and managed by Great Point Studios.

"As an organization dedicated to advancing the arts in Newark and the surrounding area, the construction of Lionsgate Studio completely aligns with NPAC's mission of transforming lives through artistic expression and production," said Tim Lizura, EVP of Real Estate and Capital Projects at NJPAC. "We're thrilled to partner with Gilbane, a top construction management firm with a long history in New Jersey, to help bring this new facility to life for the communities we serve."

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and numerous local and state dignitaries were also in attendance to commemorate the start of vertical construction on the studio and sign a Community Benefit Agreement that will memorialize Lionsgate Newark's commitments to the residents of the South Ward and the city of Newark.

"With roots in New Jersey dating back to 1966, it only made sense for Gilbane to help construct the first film & TV production studio of its kind in the Garden State," said John E. Anderson III, Business Leader of Gilbane's New Jersey Office. "We're grateful for the opportunity to celebrate this milestone alongside our project partners and are excited to begin construction on this monumental facility that will support the Newark business landscape and community for decades to come."

Gilbane will serve as lead builder on the project and has a long track record of success serving the Newark and broader New Jersey area over the last four decades. The company has recently built multiple high-profile buildings in the Newark area, including 50 Rector Park, the first market-rate rental residential tower in Newark in more than 50 years, and the Prudential Center, home to the New Jersey Devils NHL team.

Gilbane will leverage its extensive network of diverse-owned contractors to help the project meet its inclusion goals of dedicating 25 percent of total construction contracting to Minority Business Enterprises and 7 percent to Women's Business Enterprises. Additionally, 40 percent of total worker hours will be dedicated to Newark residents.

