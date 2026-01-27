Gilbane Welcomes Brett Mitchell as Senior Director, Business Development for West Division

Seasoned Leader to Drive Strategic Growth and Client Partnerships Across Key Markets

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilbane Building, a leading global builder, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Brett Mitchell, Ed.D, M.Ed, CBO, DBIA, as Senior Director, Business Development. In this role, Brett will spearhead strategic growth initiatives, strengthen client relationships, and expand Gilbane's presence across the West Division.

With over 30 years of experience in capital program delivery and executive leadership, Brett brings a proven track record of guiding multi-billion-dollar projects and aligning business development strategies with client objectives. His expertise in integrated delivery methods, stakeholder engagement, and sustainable design positions Gilbane to deliver innovative solutions that meet evolving market demands.

"Brett's ability to combine strategic insight with practical execution makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Ryan Heeter, Sr. Vice President, West Division Leader, Gilbane Building. "His approach to coaching and development fosters clarity, accountability, and measurable results."

Prior to joining Gilbane, Brett held leadership roles at prominent global firms and major healthcare organizations, where he directed major capital development programs and strategic initiatives. He also serves as an Adjunct Professor at the University of California, Davis, sharing his expertise in program and project management.

"I'm thrilled to join Gilbane and contribute to its legacy of building exceptional projects and strong client partnerships," said Brett. "I look forward to collaborating with this talented team to drive innovation and growth across the West Division."

Brett holds a Doctor of Education in Organizational Leadership from Brandman University, a Master of Educational Administration from Simpson University, and a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from California State University, Chico.

About Gilbane

Gilbane is one of the largest, privately held, family-owned construction and real estate development firms in the world. Founded in 1870, Gilbane offers end-to-end solutions across the built environment. Gilbane operates through two core businesses: Gilbane Building, a full-service construction firm, and Gilbane Development, which leads real estate investment, development, and property management. The company's breadth of expertise and quality is applied across diverse market sectors with a community-focused approach to how the company builds and develops. With 45 offices across the country and around the world, Gilbane brings global expertise to local communities.

Gilbane's presence in the West began in 1978 with our first regional project, establishing a foundation for decades of continued growth and partnership. Today, we operate offices in San Jose, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Reno, delivering projects across Advanced Technology, Data Centers, K–12 Education, Higher Education, Civic and Public Administration, and Healthcare.

For more information, visit www.gilbaneco.com.

